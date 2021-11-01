ISONVILLE Rosemary Moore thought about Isonville for years — even though she was 194 miles away in New Carlisle, Ohio.
Dale Ferguson and Minnie Adkins, meanwhile, have never left the Elliott County hamlet nearly six miles east-southeast of Sandy Hook.
If you talk to Moore, Ferguson and Adkins for very long, one thing is clear: they would not take a Pink Star Diamond — price tag $1,395,761 per carat — to leave Isonville.
“It’s a lot of old country people (with) old fashioned values and things of that nature,” said Ferguson, who owns the eponymously-named Ferguson’s Market at the intersection of Ky. 32 and 706. “We’re kind of lost in time, maybe, over here.
“It’s in a good way to me because there’s not a lot that goes on here that you have in big cities. Don’t get me wrong, nothing’s perfect in the whole world, but we have less problems right in this area than you do in other places.”
Adkins is nationally famous for the folk art she carves.
“I can decide what I want to do,” she said. “After 87 years, a lot of people aren’t even able to whittle. And I feel real blessed. I think God has truly blessed me to still be here. Most of my friends are already gone. All my siblings and family’s gone.”
Not a lot is known about Isonville’s origin.
According to Robert M. Rennick’s “Kentucky Place Names,” it is named after Archibald Ison (1780-1871), an early settler from Virginia who is believed to have been the first settler of the forks of Newcombe Creek. Its elevation is 709 feet and a post office (long ago closed) was established in 1886.
Moore is co-director of the Rocky J. Adkins Public Library in Sandy Hook. She talks about the weekend trips to her husband’s family farm.
“There was tobacco work to be done,” Moore said. “There was farm garden work to do. His family was here. Most people that live out of Kentucky, they’re pulled back home.”
Ferguson likes to tell the story about a recent bartering arrangement.
“A customer wanted a shotgun and he didn’t have enough money,” Ferguson said. “So I traded a sitting hen plus 50 bucks for the gun.”
There’s a source of sadness: the closing of Isonville Elementary School in 2020. It served students from grades kindergarten through sixth, but when the Elliott County school board closed it, enrollment was down to 83 students.
“I feel like the school was the hub for the community because there was a lot of activity that went on at that school,” said Moore, who was a teacher’s aide for 13 years. “Somebody had a house burn, it was nothing for the fellows around here to play bluegrass music to put on a show at Isonville Elementary to raise money.”
Don’t look for Adkins, Ferguson or Moore to move away.
“I’ve always got something to do,” Adkins said. “As long as I’m in my right mind and can do things, I want to stay busy.”