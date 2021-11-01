HITCHINS The Carter County brickyards and clay mines were a part of the area economy and employed many in the area from the turn of the 20th century through to right around the turn of the millennium.
The Harbison-Walker plant, the Hayward plant, the Grahn plant, the Olive Hill plant and the Hitchins plant all operated and made the area one of the largest producers of brick. The companies that operated the plants also owned and operated mines.
General Refractories operated the Olive Hill and Hitchins plants. HItchins was the largest and most modern brickyard at the time. No less than 1 million and sometimes more than 2 million bricks were made at the plant, according to Neal Salyers’ book, “Carter County Brick Yards and Clay Mines.”
“Most of it was hard work and a little bit dusty,” said Johnny Smith, who worked at the Hitchins plant for about seven years beginning in the late ’70s.
The way the brickyard worked was those who didn’t have a specific role would bid on jobs posted on the board and the person with the most seniority would get the job.
“I was laid off most of the time I worked there,” said Smith. “I was there seven years and I bet I didn’t work but four.”
This would eventually lead Smith to leaving the brickyard and heading to work in the coal mines for 15 years.
Smith recalled working on the burnt brick line when he was at the Hitchins plant.
“That was taking hot brick off the car where they run them through the kiln. And if you get so many on … then you’d get your day in early and you could go home,” said Smith. “There were quite a few jobs like that. One they called the dry floors, that’s where they hand mold the bricks.”
Most of the time Smith worked on the stiff mud line where different molds were used and the clay was run through the press to make a particular brick.
“Then you had to take them off that press and put them on a car and run them through the kiln to burn them,” said Smith.
The clay was dug out by hand from the hills and brought into the brickyard. Up in the pan room, the clay would be sorted and ground up. Then it would head to the different lyes for the different type of brick, go to the kiln and ship out on a train.
The process was laid out, but it wasn’t without its issues.
“Usually you have a certain job to do,” said Smith. “If something happens to that machine or something, it’d break down, they’d put you to sweeping the floor until it starts back running again.”
As the foreman, Clyde Wilson was in charge of getting those machines back up and running during his two decades at the Hitchins plant. Wilson was specifically over the brick-making, while others looked over the pan room and other operational pieces to the puzzle, he said.
“There’s always something coming up and kept you busy all the time trying to keep it a-going,” said Wilson. “Somebody was always hollering at ya, I got this wrong, I can’t get this to run. But that was just daily stuff.”
Wilson said the superintendent of the plant at the time, Bob Uhler, “took a liking to me” and relied on him to get the job done.
“It was my job to see that they kept going,” he said. “If something was wrong, I got it fixed. I got it going. I didn’t let it sit there all day saying, well it don’t run. That didn’t work. If it’s down, it’s my job to get it going.”
Wilson recalled Uhler and the relationship they had.
“He depended on me,” said Wilson. “We got along real great.”
Beyond Uhler, Wilson recalled the camaraderie among the men who worked at the plant.
“A bunch of men, that were just like family,” said Wilson. “We all had a job to do and we know what to do and that was their biggest thing. Keep it going, make good stuff, good products.”
Smith recalled so many in the area were a part of the clay industry at some point, and if not, they likely were working in coal.
The people at the Hitchins brickyard were a memorable group.
"They were all nice people — hard workers,” said Smith.
They were good people trying to do good work and provide for their families.
“We was all a good bunch of people,” said Wilson. “We took care of each other and we was just like brothers and everything. But we worked hard to see that everything was done right. I hate to see it go. Got attached to it after so long of a time.”
Many of the men that worked there are long gone, silicosis and other health issues took some, and for others, it was their age. Nevertheless, they have passed on and those left recall their lives and memories.
The brickyards have almost totally faded away. Small operations are going in Hitchins and Grahn, but if one doesn’t look closely, they all appear abandoned. They don’t have the same life and vibrancy of decades ago.
“That’s all a thing of the past,” said Wilson.
Wilson’s wife, Janet, said Clyde will sit and reminisce on his days at the brickyard, and every so often he will want to take a drive to Hitchins to help recall his memories of those days. He said it’s about time for another visit.