HEIDELBERG Quick, name the six high schools in the KHSAA northeastern Kentucky region — which once included schools from Bracken County to Letcher County before settling into what is now the 16th Region — with the highest all-time winning percentage in boys basketball district tournament play.
Two are easy — Ashland and Olive Hill. Other sterling programs that have since moved to different regions, some consolidated into bigger schools, are high in that category, too: Pikeville, Maysville and Clark County.
Then there’s Heidelberg, tied for sixth on the list by winning 75% of its district tournament games while aligned into the same region as the geographical footprint that comprises today’s 16th Region.
Today’s residents of Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Rowan counties could be forgiven for asking what and where is or was Heidelberg. The school in the tiny unincorporated Kentucky River hamlet of the same name in Lee County closed in 1938.
Josh Broadwell is hoping to make sure people in Lee County and beyond remember who the Princes were.
“I’ve always been interested in history,” Lee County’s coach said, “but more than anything, I just felt like players, not only at St. Helens or Heidelberg, but Lee County and Beattyville ... they just get left behind.”
Heidelberg won the 53rd District Tournament in 1935 by beating St. Helens, 23-17, in the semifinals before topping Powell County, 21-15, by outscoring the Pirates 12-1 in the fourth quarter. As The Beattyville Enterprise’s March 7, 1935 edition told it, both Princes victories were upsets — the paper called the victors “Heidelberg, dark horse extraordinary.”
And the Princes finished as the district runner-up in 1936, edging Irvine 1-0 in the district semifinals before falling to Booneville, 27-11, in the 1936 final.
That made Heidelberg 3-1 in district tournament games while sharing a region with northeastern Kentucky schools. But, if glorious, the Princes’ time competing for the same region title as Ashland, Catlettsburg, Russell and the like was short.
By 1937, Heidelberg, owing to its location in Lee County, was no longer in the same region with northeastern Kentucky’s schools — when three other districts including schools from Clark County to Greenup County split off to form the 16th Region, the Princes’ district stayed in what was known then and now as the 14th Region.
A year later, Heidelberg was absorbed by Beattyville, which in 1939 merged with St. Helens to form Lee County High School.
So the Princes’ aforementioned distinction reads like a technicality, a product of small sample size, but it’s part of area sporting history nonetheless — even if mention of the matter is difficult to find, aside from microfilm.
Make the drive up Ky. 399 to Heidelberg today, and you can still find at least one basketball court, outside and concrete, in a park along the banks of the Kentucky River. There’s also a lock and dam, a bridge painted blue, a body shop, two buildings with chipped white paint and a cemetery that compose the campus of a missionary Baptist church, and not much else. Nothing remains of the school, and there’s certainly no designation that a district tournament champion once held court there.
That resides in Beattyville, a looping 15-minute drive east, at Lee County High School. Heidelberg’s 1935 district tournament championship trophy sits in the display case outside the Bobcats’ gymnasium.
Broadwell found the Princes’ hardware by accident at the school “in a storage closet with a bunch of prom dresses,” he said, while looking for some other Lee County trophies.
Broadwell has made it part of his charge to ensure the figures and accomplishments from Lee County and its pre-consolidation ancestors aren’t lost to history. Honoring Heidelberg by displaying its trophy, as well as compiling information on the Princes’ eight seasons as part of a book in progress and taking time to talk to a reporter about all of it, fit with that mission.
For Broadwell, that has an additional byproduct: reminding his current and future Lee County players the program has some positive history, too, not just the eight consecutive sub-.500 campaigns entering this winter and being four years removed from an 0-30 season.
Broadwell was part of it up close — he was a sophomore when the Bobcats went 24-8 in 2005-06 and won the 56th District Tournament and the 14th Region All “A” Classic.
He pores over microfilm, interviews former players and coaches and assembles it into book form now as a way of making sure those accomplishments live on.
“It’s really for Lee Countians to know who Lee County is,” Broadwell said. “These kids don’t remember us. They weren’t alive when we won the All ‘A.’ They remember getting beat, getting beat, getting beat. They don’t mean to think like that, but ... it’s just putting the pride back into it to where, when you’re a little kid, you don’t hear that they lost a bunch of games.
“And hopefully, I can change it to where, no matter what, they don’t hear that anyway,” Broadwell, the coach, added.
More than facts, figures and statistics, Broadwell’s work is about making sure stories — the ballast of sports, what really resonates with people many years after playing in or even watching games — are remembered.
Paul Treadway, 101, is the oldest man in Lee County and believed to be the last living Heidelberg basketball player. His granddaughter and great-grandson teach at Lee County, Broadwell said.
Broadwell has a photo of the Princes’ “midget” team — what with modern sensibilities would be called the junior varsity — that included Treadway taken on April 26, 1937 after winning a tournament. (In a time capsule of 1937 sportswriting, The Beattyville Enterprise reported that Beattyville post player Tom Combs “weighed out” and surmised he “must have eaten too much roast beef for dinner.”)
Treadway told Broadwell of practicing outside on a dirt court and of the Princes losing their uniforms somewhere on a road trip, maybe to Hazard.
“They had their uniforms strapped on top of the bus, and they fell off,” Broadwell said of Heidelberg, “so they had to borrow the home team’s visitor uniforms so they could play.”
And Broadwell heard tell of some shenanigans that would almost certainly get a coach fired today. For 1940s Lee County bench boss Ernest “Dog” Young, a colorful fellow who staged boxing matches as halftime entertainment and fundraisers, it was just standard operating procedure.
Young’s Bobcats took the train to Hazard for a game in 1942 or ‘43, as Broadwell tells it, leaving town on Friday and returning on Sunday. Young treated it as a moneymaking expedition and Lee County’s meal stipend as seed money. Problem was, he was unsuccessful and lost the dough (figurative and literal) gambling on the first night of a three-day trip, so the Bobcats went hungry until they returned to Lee County.
“Bill Thorpe (who played for Lee County under Young in 1947-48) said that ‘Dog,’ a notorious gambler, had a rule: ‘Do as I say, not as I do,’” Broadwell said, chuckling. “They say he was quite a character.”
Not everyone is as enthusiastic about preserving Lee County boys basketball history as Broadwell. He left Beattyville in 2016 after a season and a half leading the Bobcats and went to Buckhorn as an assistant for four years.
John Noble, then Buckhorn’s coach, heard of Broadwell’s endeavor.
“I told him about that book, and he told me that I needed to get a life, essentially,” Broadwell recalled, laughing, “or maybe I needed a girlfriend. ... We’ll clean it up.”
But Broadwell — who returned to the Bobcats in 2020 and whose day job is dean of students at Lee County Middle-High School’s alternative school, the Bobcat Academy — remains resolute in the importance of his effort.
“The fact that (Treadway) sat down and talked to me for a good two hours about him playing for Heidelberg in 1937, it shows it meant something to him,” Broadwell said. “It matters. Obviously it’s not your life, it ain’t gonna pay the bills, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t matter. I think people get that confused.
“I’m an educator first. When I talk to my buddies, I don’t talk about, ‘Hey, remember that time I got an A in that Spanish class?’ That ain’t what you talk about. Whenever I’m reliving my high school days, I’m talking about memories I made. ... Your ACT score matters, but these memories you make matter, too.”
