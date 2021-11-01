If I were to hit the Powerball, I’d buy the Martin Citizen in Martin County.
Yeah, re-read that — I wouldn’t invest in stocks and bonds, I wouldn’t buy me a ticket on Jeff Bezos’ raucous rocket ride. I’d buy that weekly paper that sits on Main Street in downtown Inez, across the street from the courthouse. I don’t even know if the store front is really where it’s located, but I’d buy it, by golly.
Whenever I can find an ear to listen, I will always express my affection for Martin County — my wife, my editor, my daughter and my dog are probably sick and tired of hearing it.
See, I haven’t always been a newspaper reporter — from mid-2017 until January 2020, I took a hiatus from the industry. Had to walk away, clear my head a bit, get some priorities straight.
During that sabbatical, I didn’t backpack Europe nor find myself on a Himalayan Mountain. That’s the stuff of movies; instead, I found myself at a little property restoration outfit in Hurricane, West Virginia, a Servepro type gig.
Ripping up floors and gutting out burned-up houses got old after a spell, so an acquaintance hooked me up with a sales job in life insurance down in Pikeville. The timing was perfect because about a month before I started they laid us all off at the restoration job for more warehouse space at the main office in Columbus.
Our office covered anywhere from Pikeville on up to Ashland.
My book of business — a spreadsheet of existing clients — was in Martin County, Kentucky.
Since I didn’t really know anyone with money to spare to insure their life, my manager paired me up with a salesman named Terry Dalton, The King of the Cold Door.
Ol’ Terry was a fun guy, one of those types who was wild back in the day, found God and now preached the Gospel on Sunday. Whenever he’d listen to you, he’d bob his head slightly, chewing on a piece of gum. Though not especially tall, he had hands the size of catcher mitts — hands that dug coal out of the hills in Martin back in the 1980s.
Martin County born and bred, Dalton took me around one of Kentucky’s smallest counties.
We’d roam Beauty, Lovely, Tomahawk, Pilgrim and the hollers surrounding Inez and Warfield looking for clients. Going off the book, we’d have maybe five or 10 picked out — he knew about half of them just reading their names.
Horn, Crum, Dalton, Bowen, Stacy, Adkins and Estepp were a few of the names that still stick out from that book. They were everywhere — if I recall, the Crums had a stretch up one ridge where it was nothing but Crums, ’til it took a dip into the a holler where the Horns resided.
I’m from the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, a place where a door-to-door salesman is about as common as a doctor doing house calls or a gas station where the attendant pumps your gas. But having worked in newspapers, the idea of going to a complete stranger’s house wasn’t foreign to me — I’d done it plenty of times, trying to find the scoop on what the street is saying about an early morning shooting.
But even I had the inkling we were being none too bright riding up those hollers — and Dalton could tell.
“You’re afraid of getting shot, aren’t you?” he said.
Then he’d proceed to tell me stories about people getting their heads cut off and their bodies dropped down abandoned mine shafts. He could tell that didn’t set my mind at ease and I was squirming.
“That’s just some druggie stuff,” he said. “You ain’t got nothing to worry about.”
And he was right — my time in Martin County, though it was short, was absolutely fun.
I remember selling insurance to one woman named Horn, who invited myself and my manager (Dalton was off that day) inside. She lived in a little above garage apartment next to her daughter’s home, kept the place real neat and tidy.
Though approaching 83 — the cut-off for selling the insurance we had to offer — she got around just as well as anyone. Heck, she had stairs going up to that apartment.
And she was the sweetest lady you’d ever meet — she gave us coffee, even offered to let me smoke inside, though I declined. We chatted about everything, from the weather to her grandkids — nothing too heavy. Then she agreed to buy a hair more life insurance from us — we filled out her paperwork, submitted it and that was that.
That customer has passed, but I still get calls from her family asking about that policy. And you know what? I get them the number to someone who might know, because Mrs. Horn was very nice to me.
Over in Beauty, I remember trying to get a whole family on board — they were young, maybe in their early 20s.
It all started with a visit I had with a lady on a ridge, who said she was fine with her policy, but her nephew could probably use some insurance. So she sent me down the ridge to find him. I spoke with his mother there, who said he was probably at a house over yonder and on it went.
Eventually, I tracked them down and they bought a little insurance.
Now, here’s the thing — here I was, a total stranger and each of these folks invited me into their home to chat. Even if they knew they weren’t going to buy any insurance, they still offered me a cup of coffee, they still sat and chatted.
And it was through the stories — and plain ol’ driving around those hollers — I slowly fell in love with Martin County.
Stories of the coal mines, stories about how this one guy ran off with his sister-in-law and moved a holler over, stories about the old days when things boomed in Martin. Stories about the local coal magnate, who, legend has it, started as a poor miner with a dream of conquering Inez (and did) or the lady who allegedly stole browning flowers from graves and repainted them for sale.
And the places got me to wondering — why the heck is it called Beauty? Why is it called Lovely? Why is it called Tomahawk?
You know Beauty wasn’t always Beauty — it was called Himlerville back in the 1920s. It was named after former Martin resident and coal mining entrepreneur, Martin Himler. Turns out, the old decrepit mansion on the hill was once that of the owner of a coal camp for Hungarians. After a spell, the Hungarians moved out and the Martin Countians renamed the area Beauty.
Tomahawk made the national news in the 1920s and early 1930s when news broke of a lurid story involving human sacrifice, a cult and an attempted resurrection.
Then, of course, there’s LBJ’s infamous declaration of a “War on Poverty” on a porch in Martin County.
While it might be easy to romanticize the rural living of Martin County since I don’t live there — what with chickens in the roads and talking with hard women snapping beans — there’s no denying it’s a tough row to hoe down there.
You think flooding in Greenup is bad? A middle drizzle down there will close the roads south of Inez. The water pipes in Ashland might occasionally burst, but down there it wasn’t anything for the Inez McDonald’s to serve pop in a can because the water was no good. Power outages were a regularity — you’d be inside a gas station and all of a sudden there would be a brown out.
Off course, poverty was rampant — Martin County is one of the most impoverished counties in the country.
But you know what? I sat in many a home in Martin County where I knew they didn’t have much, but they still offered me a bottle of water or even a bag of chips. Never once did I get screamed at or a door slammed in my face, much less a gun pointed at me.
Can’t say the same for areas of northern Wayne County where I tried to hock insurance.
And you know what — the vast, vast majority of those people lived clean and lived good. Their houses were well-kept — they weren’t that stereotype of the 15 junked-out cars in the front lawn. Sure, they might have had a scrap pile in the back, but who doesn’t? What’s the matter with a scrap pile? I have a scrap pile in my back yard as I write this.
My grandma came from Whitley County and grew up during the Great Depression. She didn’t have much when I was a kid — she survived off half my deceased grandfather’s union pension and Social Security.
She once told me she didn’t have much, but she had God. And that’s all she needed, because she wasn’t wanting for anything.
That’s the same philosophy I ran into in the hardscrabbled life of Martin County — a lot of those people, facing bad water, double lung transplants and flooded homes still knew they could make it because God was there.
When we at this paper were trying to figure out a theme for this section, we landed on Kentucky Unincorporated. We wanted to tell the story of the rural folks, the hardworking people who stick it out in these places on a road sign.
I, of course, jumped on Martin County — but the daily dredge of deadlines and events kept ripping me away from actually going down there. One day, I hope to tell their story, to let the world know Martin County is more than just a once-in-a-while news item for a big city reporter to cut their teeth on an investigative piece into rural poverty, or a TV reporter to fly off to when someone gets shot.
The good people of Martin County have a story to be told — the good, the bad and the ugly.
Since I’m writing all this in the newspaper, it’s no shocker I lost my hind-end out in Martin County. The folks who had a little bit of cash to throw at some policies were either too elderly or too sick to be accepted, while the perfectly healthy didn’t have a dime to throw into it.
As someone who typically excels at whatever I put my mind to, it was a blow to the ego — I’d failed at selling life insurance. But I don’t blame the people of Martin County one bit — to be frank, I just couldn’t bring myself to “ask for the sale” fellowshipping over a cup of coffee. It felt plain impolite after the hospitality I was shown.
Which is weird, considering I have no problem knocking on somebody’s door to ask them if they saw Johnny get run over by the neighbor.
The last time I stepped foot in Martin County was in late November 2018. By this stage, I knew I was at the end of the line in the life insurance game — I’d visited a couple clients, had some wonderful chats and choked on asking for the sale.
I was heading up Route 645 to U.S. 23 intent on finding the offices to a property restoration firm the old crew I worked with had jumped to en mass. I passed a couple on the side of the road in a broken-down minivan, the steam rising from the radiator.
I remember being in the same position a couple months earlier, when I got a flat from running my tires to the wire and a nice state trooper followed me to Horn’s Gas while I drove on the rim because I didn’t have a spare.
I pulled over and walked down to them, checking out what they had going on. Then I gave the couple and their baby a ride up to Horn’s to call for a wrecker.
I don’t say that to say I’m a saint — I did it because what I learned is, it’s the Martin County thing to do.
