GRAHN Sitting on Aden Road, just a few miles outside of the Olive Hill city limits, is a schoolhouse that used to service students in the Carter County School District.
Grahn School was built in the early 1930s and operated as a high school for some time before being used as a grade school, providing education through the eighth grade. When West Carter Middle School was originally built as a junior high, the older students were moved to the new building, according to Starlene Harris, director of the Grahn School Community Center.
The students of Grahn School excelled in 4-H and the principal was known to keep shoes in the school for children who may need some support, Harris said.
In 1994, the school was consolidated along with other small elementary schools in the district. Then-current and would-be students of Grahn were enrolled at Olive Hill Elementary School.
“You know, the school was kind of the hub of the community because it’s a small community,” said Harris. “When we lost our school, it was kind of like we lost our central hub and so the community started talking about what we can do to keep that community feeling.”
Members of the community asked for the building to be donated to the community, but the school board legally couldn’t and the building went up for auction. Around the same time, the Grahn Community Center was formed and worked to raise the funds necessary to purchase the building from the school district, Harris said.
“Of course we couldn’t raise enough,” said Harris.
A man from Fleming County who had hopes of turning the school house into apartments won the auction. However, the building sat, was vandalized and had almost all of the windows busted out of it. The man was unable to make anything of the building, Harris explained.
“We continued to work toward getting, raising money. ’Cause we were hoping somehow or another we could still get the building,” said Harris.
The community pressed on and began a food pantry and clothes closet in a metal building in Gloria Bunting’s yard, said Harris, who continually gave credit to Bunting, who has since passed.
Two Catholic nuns, Sister Sara Aldrige and Sister Joanne Lammers called on Father Beiting, a Catholic Priest who operated Father Beiting’s Ministries, for help. Through his ministry, the community center was able to secure a grant and purchase the building from the man who won the auction.
“By that time, every window in the building was broken out, there was a hole in the ceiling, there was water standing in the gym floor, there was holes in the roof, it was in really bad shape,” said Harris.
Harris came on as director around the same time the center secured the old school building. She retired from her full-time job in January 2001 and became the director of the community center full-time in February 2001. She is a volunteer. She doesn’t get paid, she is simply and whole-heartedly passionate about her community.
Fellow community members echo Harris’ passion for Grahn and the surrounding area.
“We never borrowed a penny,” said Harris. “Everything that we have done has been done with volunteers. We were able to get grants to do the renovation of the building. We did it a little bit at a time. We’d do one room at a time.”
Little by little the school was restored and the Grahn School Community Center was officially born. A community of volunteers staffs the center, which is beginning to reopen after the pandemic kept the doors closed. But despite the closed doors, the center has still operated essential services throughout the pandemic. Food and clothes were still provided for those in need. Material to make masks was sold cheaply and given away when the need arose.
The center managed to bring back its annual summer camp after canceling last year with a theme based on the book “Billy Goat Gruff.” The camp taught local kids art, music and other traditional school subjects, and had P.E. time with local current or retired teachers. The theme was “Are you a Bully or are you a G.O.A.T.?” Harris said the camp helped the kids understand how to deal with bullying, if someone is a bully, how to not be a bully and what to do if the child is being bullied.
When the center is fully open, it offers a library where people can come and use computers, check out books and get homework done. The center also hosts classes with local volunteers qualified to articulate a subject.
“We do nutrition classes, we do craft classes, we do financial planning classes, we do budgeting classes,” said Harris.
The center’s 501c3 is based on emergency and educational outreach. It houses a food pantry, a thrift store, craft store, an exercise room with machines and weights and a children’s classroom full of resources. A commercial kitchen is available for use. All the center asks is for a donation in return to help pay for the utilities.
The center uses every penny to pay bills and give to the community. Friday hot dog sales help keep the lights on and donations do much of the rest.
“If we have a penny we earn it because we have no money coming in from anywhere except for donations or if we have a fundraiser,” said Harris.
Grahn School Community Center operates only with volunteers. No one is paid for their work for the center.
“We depend on volunteers a lot, that’s how we do everything,” said Harris. “We depend on about 12 different people, but we can use as many volunteers as we can get.”
Two schools in Ohio partner with the center to help provide for the community of Grahn. An elementary school brings in a truck load of brand new shoes from a Christmas shoe drive and a high school hosts a toy drive that benefits Carter County children. A group called CHOW, also out of Ohio, usually comes in the winter and summer with a trailer load of clothes, food and furniture to help support the community center.
It takes a village to care for a village. The pandemic has added struggles to the people, but also to the center. Weekly hot dog sales to raise a bit of money are just starting back up and the center is reopening for two days a week to allow people in need to visit the thrift store and food pantry. The family literacy summer cap came back after a year off.
The Grahn School Community Center is a staple of the community and showed its value during the Olive Hill flood of 2010. The center was open 24/7 with cots if someone needed a place to stay, people came to shower and have a meal, and multiple emergency management services set up shop inside the schoolhouse.
“A lot of it always goes back to the flood time and how everybody came together ... to help each other and how people poured in, even people from outside of our community, you know, came to help do that,” said Harris about what’s left the biggest impression on her over the years.
The community showing up and caring for one another is what Harris recalls most about her two decades as director.
“The friendships and the bonds and the relationships that I have made with the people in the community,” said Harris. “Our little group of volunteers is like a family. We just kind-of have bonded and if there’s a need. I mean, the day of the flood, I just got on the phone and just started calling people, 'Can you go to the community center? Can you go to the community center?’ And people showed up.”
Harris hopes that in five, 10 and 20 years down the road, the community center will still operating and helping people. Help is needed to make that happen.
Many of the volunteers are getting older, some have gotten sick and in the last year or so four have passed away. The group needs younger people in the community to come along side them and carry the torch into the next two decades.
“We want to continue to be able to do what we’re doing and it takes support from everybody to be able to help do that,” said Harris. “We need some younger people.”
Harris said often when truck loads of donations come in, the labor of unloading is done by men in their 60s and 70s.
“We need some young people to be able to help us do things ... We got to have some new blood, I mean some young blood,” said Harris. “‘Cause we’re not going to be here forever and we need younger people to come in and help take over the reins and that type of thing.”
The biggest and most needed donation to the center is time, according to Harris. The second is money and then food for the food pantry. Bills have to be paid and the center has repairs that need to be made. The roof was recently repaired after the ice storm ripped through shingles and left damage in the ceiling and water on the ground. Another looming project with a support joist has a price tag of at least $6,000.
The center needs people to help make hot dogs, run the thrift store or food pantry, teach a class, do general maintenance or cleaning up. There are many jobs that can be done and any help is appreciated.
Good things are happening in Grahn, but more help and support can mean even more good things to come.
Those willing and able to make a donation of any kind can call the center at (606) 316-7508.