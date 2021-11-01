MEADS Sandy Creek Golf Course won’t ever host a big golf tournament. It won’t attract any big-name golfers. But all that has been just fine with Rich Mahar, the owner and golf pro of the course.
The 18-hole, 70 par course at 9701 Meade Springer Road was designed by Buck Blankenship in 1965.
“Buck Blankenship is legendary in central Kentucky for building courses,” said Mahar, who was a professional golfer for six years. “He said he could build it for under a million dollars, and he did.”
Formerly known as Ponderosa Golf Course, it came to be because of the late Eddie Ballard, who, with a group of friends, founded it.
“He wanted to build it affordably so golfers can play golf,” Mahar said. The founders kept it for 11 years before selling it to Mac MacDonald, an insurance representative in the area.
“(MacDonald) had it for six or seven years, but he wanted to get out, and I was looking to buy,” Mahar said. “It was always a dream of mine to own a golf course. I played through high school and college and played professionally. I was living in western Kentucky at the time and I heard about it and made a deal with Mac to buy the golf course.”
Since the purchase, he said he made some improvements while keeping it golfer-friendly and efficient. While he can give lessons, he said most of his time has been tied up with maintaining the facility.
Mahar said he liked the location of the course because it’s accessible and the property on which it’s built is extremely golfer-friendly.
“It’s very flat. For the average golfer retiree to beginner, that’s appealing,” he said. “It’s not built for a professional player or an advanced amateur. It’s for the average person who enjoys this type of recreation, and that was Eddie’s focus. He was a simple guy who just wanted to play golf and not take a long time to do it.”
While he said the course isn’t overly challenging, he said the signature hole is the 10th.
“It’s a really good par 5,” Mahar said. “The shot is demanding and the green is very small.”
The course is on 82 acres; Mahar said it makes efficient use of the property, which is now up for sale. Mahar announced earlier this month that the course would close after play on Oct. 17, and if it opens in the spring, it will be under new ownership.
Over the years, about 20% of golfers who have come to Sandy Creek are first-timers; many men bring their wives or girlfriends who are interested in learning.
“You can come here and be outside and play golf without breaking the bank,” Mahar said, noting golf is a good activity during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the outdoor setting and having the opportunity to social distance. “It’s about being together and having a good time. We kind of want to be the Waffle House of golf courses.”
During his career, Mahar said he’s seen a resurgence in interest in golf, which he credits to the career of Tiger Woods.
“Everybody started playing golf, which was great,” he said. However, the area doesn’t have as many avid or skilled golfers as it used to, perhaps because of a downturn in population.
Mahar, 67, said he lived on the course and raised his two daughters there. “It’s been pure joy for me,” he said. “I think the community enjoys having a golf course here.”
He also said he believes golf in the area is about to make a comeback for several reasons. One is the independence of the sport.
“You can’t blame your failures or successes on anybody else,” he said. But he said he believes the socialization around golf, as well as the positives about Sandy Creek, will keep drawing players for years to come.
“Open space is where you want to be,” he said. “It’s a cute, friendly facility that’s affordable, accessible and enjoyable.”
(606) 326-2661 |