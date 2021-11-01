WILLARD Willard Race Track in Carter County opened back up this year after being closed for multiple years.
The circle track in Willard was closed in 2015 and it wasn't until nearly six years later when the 1⁄4-mile long dirt/clay track opened back up in 2021. Erin Hicks, one of the owners, said after the closure, the track was vandalized which resulted in extra “time to fix it.”
Many say there is not much to do in the Willard area and that this circle track in Kentucky provides business support and a day of fun.
It brings in different race teams, Hicks said. “It’s something to do.”
Zane Bush, 65, is from Webbville, and has been attending track races for the last 45 years off and on. He made an appearance with a few friends and co-workers on an August afternoon.
There’s nothing for the young kids to do, Bush said. It’s family-oriented and it’s just a day of “eastern Kentucky hillbillies at work,” he said. “Bring your money in, bring your lawn chair, your ice water, your pop, sit down, and have a good time for about five to six hours.”
Different divisions of 80-plus vehicles competed on the Circle Race track on that Saturday afternoon. One of the drivers, Rod Evans from St. Albans, West Virginia, has been racing for 40 years. He said it’s something he has always done and enjoyed. What fuels him to keep going is the feeling of winning, he said. In the past 40 years, Evans has won more than 200 features.
The American Crate All-Star Series was scheduled at the Willard Speedway on Sept. 3 of this year.
Races are every Saturday in season at The Willard Speedway at 2497 Ek Mines Road. The speedway can be reached at (606) 474-7223. Pit gates open at 2 p.m. General admission is at 4 p.m. Drivers meeting 6:30 p.m.