GARVIN RIDGE JC Bond and his wife, Lucy, step out of their truck after pulling into Garvin Ridge Wesleyan Church on a warm, sunny Saturday in September. Another truck passing by pulls into the parking lot across a few spots, and the couple inside spend a few minutes catching up with the Bonds before continuing on to their destination.
JC Bond is the pastor at Garvin Ridge Wesleyan Church and has been for two decades. He’s been a part of the church since he was 5 and grew up there.
“My wife and I, we were saved in June of 1991,” said JC Bond.
As time went on, JC would eventually become the Sunday School Superintendent for the church, which was founded as a Pilgrim’s Holiness Church in 1932 until it merged with the Wesleyan Church in 1965.
While in the role of Sunday School Superintendent, JC felt the call to preach in 1999. He filled in for the pastor at his home church and for others when the pastor was sick or on vacation.
However, there came a point in time where JC felt he shouldn’t be leaving his home church on Sunday mornings any more. Not long after, the pastor of Garvin Ridge at the time left and the position was open. Candidates came in to test and JC helped fill the void.
He hasn’t had formal training, so the role technically wasn’t available to him.
“The congregation and the church board, they asked me if I would pastor the church and I told them I couldn’t do that because of not having a degree in the Wesleyan church,” said JC. “So they more or less insisted that I do and I think they were the ones that contacted our district superintendent.”
JC was named the supply pastor, the title given to those who don’t technically have the formal schooling for the role.
“He asked me if I would stay with the church and help the church ’til they could get a pastor, so they assigned me as supply pastor,” said JC. “So I am still listed as supply pastor in the church, but like I said, I’ve been here for over 21 years.”
During those 21 years, the Bonds have lead the way while the church built a new building and planted a new church in Flemingsburg.
An expensive roof repair to the old building led to what was considered the unthinkable, a new church building. The roof repair was so significant “it was about ready to fall,” said Lucy.
“It was amazing how it all came about,” said JC. “It was amazing the timeframe, we tore the old church down the last of September (2002) and we were in the new church the first Sunday in January (2003). So we were only like three months building a new church.”
A few years ago, the church planted a new church in Flemingsburg.
“I started talking with an evangelist, Brother Jerry Bowling,” said JC. “He has traveled all his life as an evangelist and he was getting tired.”
JC approached Bowling about pastoring the new church, and within two years, the new church was up and running.
Garvin Ridge Wesleyan Church has financially and otherwise supported the church plant for more than a year, Lucy said.
The church also supports Meals on Wheels, the Carter County Christian Academy, World Missions through Global Partners and church people and community members in need.
“We have a food pantry,” said Lucy. “We always try to help those in need. We help a lot of our church people in need. It never fails, whenever we go to help somebody the amount is always matched by a great number. God always provides.”
The Bonds can share about tangible, marquee moments throughout JC’s tenure as pastor, but they always say it’s not about them. They credit the congregation and God. They acknowledge their work and sacrifice, but there’s a humility that radiates from the couple.
“It’s really not about us as individuals or what we have accomplished or what we have done,” JC said. “Our greatest accomplishment would be that people come to know the Lord.”
Lucy said the church is traditional. They use the old song books and hymnals. They don’t have screens and lights. They want to be a safe space in the tough and the great times.
“There’s a lot of troubles in the world right now, people’s lives, everybody,” said Lucy. “Every family’s got something very troubling that they have to deal with. It’s good to be able to come into the church and sit down and let God help you with your troubles.”
Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. and a worship service follows at 10:30 a.m.
Bond was referred to a “a homegrown pastor” by an elderly woman in her 90s who was a part of the congregation. The people are obviously important to him. As he recalls stories of those the congregation has lost, his eyes begin to glaze.
There were some that believed in him and saw his potential to preach before he felt his call.
In 1997, JC preached his first funeral, a graveside service for the son of a longtime church member. At first, he didn’t think he could, as he wasn’t a preacher or called to do so, but he said yes.
The funeral director was shocked that he wasn’t a pastor or preacher. This lead to JC preaching funerals and helping the community of Garvin Ridge and the surrounding area say their goodbyes to loved ones. It’s a part of his ministry.
“I don’t understand sometimes. The funerals, seems like I get called for more funerals than I would have ever imagined,” said JC.
He’s never turned away a grieving family when they ask him to preach a funeral except in September because he was out of town and it wasn’t possible to make it back in time.
No matter what, he has shown up every other time.
He works full time and has always been allowed to take the time for the church whenever he needed, no questions asked. If he needed to be off for a funeral, his bosses always understood. He is incredibly grateful for that understanding and ability.
JC gives a great amount of credit to the congregation of Garvin Ridge, people he very dearly loves. The church is made up of about 60 or so people that tend to be in older age categories. Though people age and are lost, the church sticks around that number, said the Bonds.
Historically the congregation has run from 40 to 60, and continues on.