FALLSBURG Nestled in a grand, immaculate cabin up on a hill between two of Fallsburg’s staples — The Falls Campground and three century-plus-old cemeteries, one of which features the gravesite of the last man hanged in Lawrence County — Maxine Crum recalls a time when she had to pay a dime to Old Man Jordan to splash and swim in Blaine Creek.
Years after her childhood, she and her husband, Bob, and her parents purchased the land where the Bell Brothers once operated a gristmill. They bought it in 1968, but it wasn’t until 1995 that Bob Crum channeled his inner-Ray Kinsella.
Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner in “Field of Dreams” in 1989, heard a famous whisper: “If you build it, he will come.”
Crum, now 80, sensed the same. Instead of “he,” Crum thought “they.”
“I guess the vision of when you look around, you see the falls,” Crum recalled the initial idea of building a campground. “You got the acreage we’ve got here and you think, what can I do with it? I could raise corn on it, but the price of corn is not very good.”
Plus, Crum acknowledged, the former construction painter was never a farmer, so corn didn’t seem like an ideal choice.
“Camping was beginning to be a big thing,” Crum said. “You got natural falls coming down here — just a lot of natural beauty — and got this big bottom here with the acreage, so maybe we ought to put a campground in.”
Crum said when he approached bankers with the plan, they responded, “You’re gonna do what?”
Crum had convinced himself that, if he created a campground, folks would be lined up at the gate clamoring to get in. He was wrong.
“When I did open it up, I was sorely disappointed,” he said. “We were lucky to have two or three.”
Fast-forward to present day — four years after the Crums handed the reins over to children Sherry Newsome, Bobby Crum and Robin Litteral — and The Falls is jam-packed just about every weekend.
They’re smack-dab in the middle of one of the most popular times annually. As the surrounding trees change colors, Halloween is in the air — and the last two October weekends at The Falls, there are plenty of holiday festivities happening such as pumpkin paintings, trick or treat, costume parties (adults, too), campsite-decorating and a haunted trail put together by two couples from Martin County.
Right down the road on Route 3 — past the Fallsburg Tabernacle church and the country store with a delicious Italian sub, according to Newsome — is a hot-spot haunted attraction known as Fallsburg Fearplex.
Newsome and her husband, SJ, both said they frequently see patrons load up and venture up to the Fearplex this time of year.
Fallsburg has offered its share of frights over the years. Some may shiver at the legendary tale of Pud Marcum. He was hanged on April 28, 1887, after killing a relative.
James H. “Pud” Marcum was sentenced to death for the murder of Fisher Marcum in 1886.
As the account goes — retold by former The Daily Independent reporter George Wolfford, who cited The Big Sandy News, in the 1970s — “Fisher Marcum was walking alone in a field near Morgan’s Creek, the house of his mother. It was a cold, bleak day, with two or three inches of snow on the ground. No one was in his sight when the crack of a rifle disturbed the chill air and the unfortunate man fell to the earth, pierced with a ball.”
A brother, who had heard the shot, discovered a wounded Fisher Marcum and asked who did it. Fisher managed to reply, “Pud shot me.” He died later that night.
As Bob Crum put it with a chuckle: “They don’t know if it was over a girl or over a hog.” Pud was only about 25 when he died on Town Hill Road.
Bluegrass artist Larry Cordle wrote a song called “Pud Marcum’s Hangin’” in 2011.
During that time, just a couple decades after the Civil War, the Bell brothers operated a gristmill — which grinds grain into flour. Remnants of a water wheel that powered the mill can still be seen at The Falls. The mill ceased operations “around the time of the Second World War (1930s or 1940s),” Crum said. A bunch of the mill’s metal parts ended up at an Ashland service station, Crum said.
By the 1960s, the area was a party spot, Newsome said.
Where the current long-term-camping portion — which features 16 of the total 99 spots — is situated, a sandlot-style baseball field sat. Lots of workers from as far as Texas are camping there now as they go to Marathon every day during a “shutdown.”
LTC spots have sewer on site. There are two dump stations for the rest.
Water, electric, cable and WiFi are available at each unit, Sherry Newsome said. The campground also includes five tiny cabins, a basketball court and a playground.
SJ Newsome said a few of the challenges are maintenance, keeping people happy and adjusting a little bit each year as the sizes and shapes of campers change. Sherry Newsome added another tall task: Keeping drivers at or below 8 mph.
There are plenty of prime spots, but A27 is perhaps the best, Newsome said. It’s near the beach and “the island,” where some wedding ceremonies have taken place.
Little ones enjoy the beach area, but they must be careful at the “turnhole,” where water rushes in from the rock and creates significant depth (up to 10 feet) and riptide.
“There’s some wild young ’uns,” SJ said, “but boy, if they don’t have fun.”
Twenty-six years after “we were lucky to have 10 campers,” according to Sherry Newsome, and Crum was forced to advertise on billboards, in newspapers and on radio, The Falls is usually busy yet still serene.
“Back in the day, we had a lot of regulars,” Sherry Newsome said. “Over the last couple years, we’ve had a lot of new people. They’re like, oh, we didn’t know about this place.”
The Newsomes said they always try to be friendly and accommodating.
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Garner Missionary Baptist Church conducts services at the top shelter. It has a song fest twice a year, too.
It’s common to see people come to Jesus in Blaine Creek, too.
“There’s baptisms about every Sunday,” SJ Newsome said.
As Bob Crum sees it, the symbolic submersions are fitting.
“God wanted us to build it,” he said. “People just come in here and marvel at the natural beauty here. … God did a good job, didn’t He?”
