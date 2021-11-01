COALTON It was 1991, and the Boyd County High School football team needed new uniforms. They were looking for a way to raise money. That’s why there’s a Boyd County Fair today.
Fair Board President Ellen Keaton recalled how the germ of an idea took shape.
“Yvonne Green went to Judge-Executive Bill Scott and wanted to know if he had a suggestion about raising money,” Keaton said. “He said he’d like to get a county fair started.”
A carnival — Casey’s Rides, which still participates in the fair — live music and an off-site demolition derby were the first events to be offered by the fair, which was on the site of the current Boyd County soccer field across from the high school, where it was located for two or three years.
“If it rained, it was a big, muddy mess, so from there, they moved the fair to the back parking lot of the Kyova Mall,” Keaton said, noting she became involved in the fair when she was working at the local Christian TV station WTSF, which put together performers for and sponsored Gospel Night.
In 1999, the board purchased the property where the fairgrounds are now, just off old U.S. 60 West, one mile from the 181 Exit of Interstate 64.
“At that time, there wasn’t anything there except a big, flat, gravel parking lot,” Keaton said. “We had a temporary horse show ring built and there were temporary show rings for livestock and a talent show and there were tents.”
In 2001, the first big fair building was constructed.
“Yvonne Green called it the building of dreams,” Keaton said, noting Green and four very active volunteers died this year, leaving the fair short on helping hands.
The Boyd County Extension Office starting building the barns in 2003; Keaton said there are now five barns, an indoor show ring, the Franks building and a horse arena.
Keaton said missing the fair in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic was “devastating,” and preparing for a fair this year was difficult.
“People started in March, saying ‘We’re canceling,’ and I said, ‘No, we’re not,’ she said. “By the end of May, reality met my optimism and reality won. We were just really excited. Had we had a fair last year, it would have been 30 years.”
By all measures, this year’s fair was a success.
“The fair is growing. We tried, since 2014, to bring in new events,” she said. “This year, we scaled back a little. ... The rains were really bad Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday and Saturday were great nights, pretty much bringing us back to 2019 attendance totals.”
Keaton said the budget for the fair was $65,000, which covered the cost of everything from entertainment and events to Porta Potties.
“Motorsports and the rodeo are the focus of most of our funding,” she said. “People enjoy that.”
The county has been helpful to the fair board, Keaton said.
“They’re right there for whatever we need,” she said. “Even if we needed something as simple as traffic cones. I called and asked him about getting traffic cones and, 15 minutes later, they had them rounded up for us at the garage.”
The fair is important, Keaton said, because it gives youth in Boyd County the chance to learn responsibility, pride and confidence. It also allows them to showcase their talents.
It provides a place for families to enjoy old-fashioned pleasures.
Keaton said her favorite aspect of the fair is seeing visitors enjoy themselves.
“I just enjoy people coming into the fair and everybody having fun,” she said.
But that’s not the only thing that keeps her devotion to the fair at a healthy level.
“Yvonne Green was there for the first fair and she became president when it was incorporated,” Keaton said. “She just stayed. That’s kind of like me. It kind of gets in your blood and you think somebody has to be there to keep it going.”
