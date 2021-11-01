CLEARFIELD Sabrina Wilson and Gabe Perry spent a late summer afternoon at the park next to Clearfield Elementary School.
While they ate lunch underneath a shelter at the McBrayer Road campus, their 2-year-old son, Colton Perry, gamboled on the slide about 40 feet away and generally enjoyed himself.
“It’s the only park that’s not overrun with people, that’s not crowded,” said Perry, 26.
Not quite a half-mile northeast, Cindy Crager stopped by a store on Ky. 519 and bragged about Maci, her 51-pound pit bull terrier. As if on cue, Maci offered her right front paw for Crager to shake.
“Maci will be about 2 years old in October,” Crager said. “She likes to ride, she likes to walk. She loves all dogs … as soon as she sees someone, that tail goes to wagging. She tries to talk to them.”
A little more than two miles southeast of the school, Jessica Baldridge and Nick Brown did what they loved — taking care of dogs and cats at Tri-County Animal Shelter.
“Getting them adopted is the fun part and seeing them thrive in their new home,” Baldridge said.
While it’s not known whether Crager, Wilson, Perry, Baldridge and Brown have ever shared a meal, they call Clearfield, a Rowan County community about two miles south of downtown Morehead, home. Crager has lived there for more than 30 years, while Wilson and Perry grew up there.
“Family’s close, we have a decent-paying job,” Wilson, 24, said. “Some parts of Clearfield are bad, but the part we live in is one of the nicer parts.”
Cindy Leach, the genealogy manager and local historian at the Rowan County Public Library in Morehead, said Clearfield was settled in the early 1800s.
“Dixon Clack, an old Virginia aristocrat and veteran of the Revolutionary War, erected the first, or one of the first, homes built in Clearfield,” Leach wrote. “He received a land grant for his military service. Clack Mountain was one of the boundaries of his property.”
One of Perry’s childhood memories involved the old metal slide that still stands next to Clearfield Elementay — and the pain it caused in the summer heat.
“You go down it with shorts on, it just about cooks your legs,” Perry said. “I’ve been burnt, but not real bad from it. I was smart enough to stay off it — or wear pants.”
Wilson works at a local day care center. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a shutdown from March to June 2020 — which meant Wilson had to apply for unemployment.
“It was rough,” she said. “We didn’t leave the house at all the whole time. We were too scared to get out and do anything. Colton was a 1-year-old.”
Wilson said the delta variant bothers her more “because it’s more kids than adults now.
“We just wear our masks wherever we go if we’re around other people and stay at home as much as we can,” she said.
What surprised Wilson: not as much blowback as she figured from parents when it comes to wearing masks.
“They’re OK with the kids I watch wearing them,” Wilson said. “Some of the 2-year-old parents are a little iffy about doing it.”
Clearfield Elementary, which opened in 1953 (an addition was completed in 1990), is scheduled to undergo a $9.2 million renovation. Principal Alexa Hardin said construction is scheduled to start in December and be finished by the summer of 2023.
“The project will include a secure entry vestibule, new HVAC, windows, lighting, updated technology, additional classrooms, a new gymnasium, updated cafeteria, and updated playground equipment,” Hardin said.
Funding comes from three sources: a $7.5 million state grant in emergency construction funds, local bonding capacity and state and local taxes. The property tax rate is 56 cents per $100 valuation. Hardin said no taxes were raised.
Hardin said enrollment is 285. “This is very close to where we were last year,” she said.
Clearfield students were moved to the former Rowan County Middle School at 415 West Sun Street.
Wilson said she’s working on getting vaccinated, at least partly because fully-vaccinated teachers can move from room to room. (Because she has to stay in one room, her work hours are limited.)
Perry would like to see a few more stores in Clearfield, and Wilson would like some trailer parks to be cleaned up. Another question lingers: would they like Colton to stay in Rowan County?
“I’d probably leave that up to him, wherever life leads him,” Perry said. “If he gets a good job or career in the future, I’ll tell him to take it — but always come back and see us.”