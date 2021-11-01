OLDTOWN Thirty-three years before the historic Oldtown Covered Bridge was constructed, a woman who held a unique distinction died after making the unincorporated Greenup County community her home for 40 years.
Lucy Virgin Downs’ monument stands out among a number of weathered gravestones in the cemetery adjacent to Oldtown Christian Church on Laurel Road.
Virgin Downs, who was the first white child born of American parents west of the Allegheny Mountains in Beesontown, Pennsylvania, in 1769, made Oldtown her home from 1807-1847. Virgin married John Downs in Cincinnati in 1800.
A Commonwealth of Kentucky historical marker stands where Ky. 1 and Laurel meet. The sign had fallen down about two years ago, according to Tom Clay. Clay found that out from Joe Virgin, a direct descendant of Lucy.
Clay, who is with the Greenup County Tourism Commission, called Allen Blair of the Department of Transportation. Within a week, a DOT crew fixed and re-erected the sign, but not without a little bit of excitement.
“The lady that owns the property pulled a damn pistol on them,” Clay said through laughter. “She’s like, ‘What the hell are you all doing?’
“It’s back up, and nobody got hurt,” Clay added.
The marker was initially installed under the terms of the will of the late Jennie Scott Osenton, Lucy Virgin Downs’ great-granddaughter.
“The mouth of Laurel” used to be a hopping place, as Clay recalled.
Prior to the implementation of the Industrial Parkway, Ky. 1 was heavily traveled. Back in the 1970s, when Clay worked at Camp Webb, he frequented Womack’s Grocery, “because you had to have an RC (Cola) and a MoonPie.”
Raymond Prince knows all about Womack’s and other morsels of Oldtown’s rich history.
“I was reared a mile up this road,” said Prince, who brought his grandson to the bridge one picture-perfect day in October.
Prince reminisced about the days of yesteryear, when he was a young pup.
As kids, he, his cousin and Kenny Earl Stephens used to engage in competitive games of “track” along the wood slats of the bridge.
As he defined it, “track” is where “one guy shoots out one marble, and another guy shoots out one, and if you hit his marble, he owes you a marble.”
“We’d have to watch to keep it on the runway or they’d go down through the cracks,” he said.
Some of the original beams of the bridge initially assembled in 1880 are still in place. It was reconstructed in 1999.
Oldtown offers the longest covered bridge in Kentucky. The 187-foot span is one of 12 covered bridges remaining. Bennetts Mill’s covered bridge, also in Greenup County, is former military pilot Bill Secrest’s baby. Built in 1855, it’s the “oldest, longest single-span (bridge) open for traffic in the world,” Secrest said.
Secrest toted paint sample cards with him to the gated, closed-to-traffic bridge earlier this month. He met with Clay and Ann Stephens, the Greenup County Tourism Commission’s director, to discuss potential colors.
Vandalism fills the interior now — with innocuous fill-in-the-blank loves fill-in-the-blank messages scrawled onto the seasoned wood but also with a slew of tasteless graffiti throughout.
Secrest managed to initiate a cleaning project a few years ago, but pressure-washing didn’t do the trick.
“After a while, you’re just boring holes into the wood,” he said.
As old hat as covered bridges may be in Greenup County, they still draw a great deal of interest from tourists.
Just a few weeks back, Clay encountered a couple from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, snapping photos of Bennetts Mill. They had stopped by Oldtown earlier that morning.
“They were taking pictures of covered bridges of Kentucky because that’s what they love to do,” Clay said. “They spent the night here, ate breakfast here, and said gas was cheap here.”
Clay said it’s easy to take these gems for granted around here.
“We may drive past them every day,” he said. “If you got them, you don’t miss them until they’re gone.”
As a school student in a one-room building — until third grade, when an elementary school was built — Prince remembered walking across the bridge every morning and afternoon. He used to horse around with his buddies below in the Little Sandy River.
“There’d be a big crowd there back in the day,” he said.
Clay would love to recreate that scene.
“The plan is to have benches (near the bank), so you could come out here and sit in the evening, or have lunch, or just watch the river go by,” Clay said.
The Greenup County Road Department worked this month on repairing portions of where the river bank had recently slipped.
Prince said he’s paid witnesses to weddings on the Oldtown Covered Bridge, including his brother and sister in-law’s.
One night, Prince said, that brother was imbibing one night and had noticed somebody had set fire to the far end (from Ky. 1) of the bridge in the 1970s.
“The law came, and he was trying to tell them what happened,” said Prince, staving off a chuckle. “They ended up arresting my brother.”
Later on, Prince’s brother married Anita Archey on the bridge.
“We want to get more marriages here,” Secrest said. “That’s why we’re here.”
Eventually, Secrest said, they may open the project up for donations, but he said he had to apply for a 501c3.
Clay said he and Stephens have spoken to someone who offered to fix up both the Oldtown and Bennetts Mill bridges for less than $1,000.
Clay, an avid outdoorsman, wants to see more kayaks and canoes moseying up and down the Little Sandy River near the bridge, too.
Oldtown Covered Bridge and the Lucy Virgin Downs headstone help preserve Oldtown’s mystique.
Sawmills and furnaces were once abundant in this neck of the woods.
Near the Downs marker is a sign about Laurel Furnace, which was built by George and Samuel Wurts in 1849. The last blast was in 1874.
A hit song by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus in 2019 has very little, or nothing, to do with Oldtown (one word). There is no “Old Town Road” in Oldtown, but there is an Oldtown Lane (off Laurel).
Secrest may have a clue as to the genesis of the community’s name.
“This area was the closest exit to the Appalachian mountains, so people came here and settled,” Secrest said. “Eventually they went down the river, and they’d refer back to this place as ‘Oldtown.’”
