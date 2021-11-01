SUMMIT More space was the driving factor behind the Boyd County Public Library’s new Midland branch, which had its grand opening on Sept. 13.
The simple outside appearance belies the 18,000-foot, high-tech inside, which includes an indoor-outdoor fireplace that can be enjoyed on the partially enclosed patio and a 100-seat meeting room with a catering kitchen.
“I’m thrilled about the aesthetic and the potential to enjoy yourself,” Debbie Cosper, director of the Boyd County Public Library, said, noting the common room by the fireplace will be an excellent spot for relaxing and reading
“It’s so exciting to finally see this become a reality,” she said. “The new Midland branch is a wonderful facility for the community to use for years to come.”
Ground was broken in July 2020 and the branch had its grand opening in September. The library bought the property for $925,000; the building bid for $4,390,000; furnishings cost $450,000. Cosper said the project stayed within budget.
“We needed a bigger building. We outgrew the site at the Kyova mall. There were no bathrooms there, and now we have lots of bathrooms,” Cosper said. “And this bigger building allows us to meet Exemplary Library standards to allow us to expand to the highest level in the state.”
She said the library hopes to sell the Summit branch at 1016 Summit Road.
The new building’s common area, with its huge LED light fixtures and many north-facing windows, is a great place to read. The building is heated and cooled with geothermal energy and much of the lighting is automated, both of which will save on electricity bills.
There are designated spaces for adults, children and teens and three times the storage space as the former Kyova branch. Expanded parking can accommodate up to 100 vehicles and the lot is large enough for school buses.
Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects developed the plans for the new branch and issued requests for bids for construction. Trace Creek Construction, which has built many libraries in Kentucky, was awarded the contract.
In addition, there are three private study rooms, a business center with a coffee bar and more public restrooms, including a restroom in the children’s area and a nursing room.
The new aspects of the new building will include a drive-up service window and an enhanced makerspace with audio and video recording equipment, Cosper said.
“It has green screen, recording equipment and all kinds of cool stuff,” she said. “People who love A/V stuff will love it, and it’s sound proof.”
A huge front desk will enable a more personalized service, Cosper said, noting self checkout will be offered, but staff members will be available to wait on customers.
The library’s homebound delivery will continue, but now the vehicle has a garage which is near the homebound books.
The branch is a state-of-the-art facility aimed at serving the needs of the community in a location that served the community in the 19th Century with modern-at-the-time transportation. In Summit, named so because of the flat terrain on a higher elevation plot of land, the Lexington, Elizabethtown and Big Sandy Railroad established a railroad passenger and freight station in what was a sparsely populated farming community.
Of course, Summit has grown in population, business and services in the last two centuries, and the library is the most recent.
Despite the technological advances, much will be familiar, Cosper said, noting there will be books, movies, magazines, newspapers and the same programming customers have come to expect.
“The basics of what we have been doing is still the core of what we do,” Cosper said. “We will have the same computer system, the same services and the same familiar faces.”
