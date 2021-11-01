ARGILLITE Life in a bedroom community is slow and highly dependent on the economic health of surrounding areas.
That’s how it is in Argillite, and Alicen Brook Moore took notice.
Moore, a lifelong Argillite resident and a business woman who owns the salon Looks Unlimited, said she could see the writing on the wall.
“The economy after AK Steel shut down, Kentucky Electric Steel shut down, Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital shut down — I started seeing a decline in my clientele. What do you do?” Moore said, noting business at her hair salon was slowed, too, because of COVID-19 restrictions and fears.
Her answer: Find another career.
In Moore’s case, it was an additional career.
“I put myself through nursing school,” she said. As she continues her education in the medical field to become a registered nurse, she is serving as the substitute school nurse in the Greenup County school system.
Training as a nurse is surprisingly helpful at the salon.
“I’ve gained business because I’m meticulous about keeping my clients healthy,” she said, adding she cleans her shop after every client. Masks are worn, distance is maintained as much as possible and she has been vaccinated. “Being a nurse, I’m very aware of the risks of COVID exposure.”
It was especially important for Toni Bailey to find a stylist who took extra safety measures, as her husband is battling cancer.
“I contacted (Moore) and told her I was looking for a place with not a lot of customers at one time, and she assured me she sanitized between customers and wears a mask,” Bailey said. But she also was pleased with the end results.
“I trust her judgment. I go in and let her decide what to do and I get so many compliments on my hair. She’s amazing,” Bailey said, adding her 13-year-old daughter loves the shop, too.
But Moore said it’s not just about hair.
“Getting their hair done is therapeutic for some of these women,” Moore said. “Some of them don’t have anyone to talk to.
“You might go to the doctor once or twice a year, but you get your hair cut every six weeks,” she continued. “You build a family with your salon. It’s a part of your life.”
Looks Unlimited is flexible, too.
Michelle Smith is a client who is a nurse and often works unusual hours.
“I call her and say, ‘Can you get me in right now?’ and she does,” Smith said. “She listens to me and gives me what I want. I’ve helped walk her through nursing school. We always have something to talk about.” She said her daughter came home to have Moore do her hair while she attended the University of Kentucky. “We love her dearly,” Smith said.
It’s difficult to imagine having enough time to own a business, work a job and study for a second career. Moore explains it by saying she feels she must stay busy all the time.
“My son, Zyler (Greene), is like me. He makes plans and has all his time scheduled,” she said. “When COVID hit and there wasn’t much to do, I said to him, ‘Let’s go out and make a video.’”
The two cruised around showing people and scenes in Argillite with the goal of lifting people’s spirits and showing the town’s strength and resilience. The social media video got some attention, too.
“WSAZ called and asked if they could use part of the video,” she said. “Of course, I said ‘yes.’”
Moore said her nursing knowledge has come in handy at the salon.
“I’ve caught several skin cancers on scalps,” she said. But it’s the caring required to be a hair stylist and to be a nurse suits Moore just fine.
“I care about people and I see what not having people in your life will do to you,” she said. “I don’t know what God wanted to do with me, but I’m doing my passion.”
(606) 326-2661 |