RUSH Over the hills on windy Route 854, the cattle graze on the hillsides as crops grow along the narrow creek on an August afternoon.
Slightly overcast, nearing dusk, the rain threatened but never seemed to come. A side road by the post office takes you up to the Ashland Gun Club — a bit of a misnomer since it’s far from the traffic and bustle of the town of 21,000.
At the top of the hill, there’s a couple Appalachian brown dogs out, those rural mutts that get so mixed it’s hard saying what’s in them anymore.
Along the road, a joker has stuffed a few Styrofoam pop cups on the edges of some road signs — since the signs aren’t peppered with bullets, it’s safe to say the cups aren’t for target practice.
Across our great nation, from the dusty one-horse towns of rural Nevada to the hills of eastern Kentucky to the lake lands across Minnesota, there are many places that qualify as God’s Country.
And Rush, Kentucky, is certainly one of them.
In Boyd County, it’s easy to get caught in the nasty trap of thinking there’s Ashland, there’s Catlettsburg, then there’s the little hollers and ridges that surround it. But a look at the history of Rush shows not only are the histories of rural outposts and the town center intertwined, but are completely dependent on one another.
Without Ashland’s iron industry, there would’ve been no Rush — however, without Rush’s coal seams, the iron industry would’ve died in the cradle.
Lon Coleman grew up in Rush in the ’50s and ’60s, moving out of the area in the early 1970s. Although he’s moved away, Coleman has frequently returned to the area to research the history of Rush, specifically the Williams Creek Basin.
Before Coleman gets into his research, it’s important to note that what constitutes “Rush” varies from people to people. According to the U.S. Post Office, Rush is a large rural split along the Boyd-Carter County line. But for Coleman, a bit of a purist, Rush means anything along the Rush Creek.
“Years ago, people pretty much went by the creek or the fork to name an area,” Coleman said. “If you lived along Rush Creek, you were in Rush. If you lived along Williams Creek, you were in Williams. My family, who lived out there for years, kind of went with that system.”
Coleman continued, “But a lot of people who’ve moved in down there see Rush on their mail and say they’re in Rush. The difference is if you’re looking at a wider area or a narrower area.”
The Williams Creek Basin pretty much covers that entire area — back in 1795, when Kentucky was only three years old, the governor carved out a 70,000 acre parcel that included what would later become Rush and turned it over to a feller named Williams Grayson.
From there, folks started settling — the Williamses moved in along Williams Creek, pretty much establishing Coalton in 1815.
According to Coleman, what really set off settlement in the area was the establishment of iron furnaces in Princess, Buena Vista and Star between the 1840s and 1870s. Then came the iron furnaces in Ashland after the Civil War, which turned Rush from a little corner of Boyd County into a bastion of coal.
“The transportation at the time wasn’t quite there to get coal for the iron furnaces from West Virginia or Pennsylvania or elsewhere,” Coleman said. “So wherever they made iron, they had to have a source of coal nearby.”
And nearby in this case was Rush. Back in the day, according to Coleman, coal operators used what is called “drift mining.” They’d punch a hole into the side of a hill, go into the seam, then make a left or a right and punch back out for air. As they’d follow the seam, they’d make bigger holes here and there to provide another area for the coal to come out.
Now this is the 1860s — the Midland Trail wasn’t really established and the term Interstate wasn’t even in the lexicon. There were no coal trucks to haul the coal back to Ashland — so the Ashland Iron and Coal Company built a railroad 10 miles out into Rush solely to get the coal to the furnaces.
That industrial mining went on into the 1930s, Coleman said, when the seams dried up and the coal coming in from West Virginia and beyond was of higher quality and cheaper.
By the time Coleman was born, he said any coal operations in Rush were small, family affairs.
“You might have a father and his sons, a guy and his brothers, trying to mine what was left,” Coleman said. “It wasn’t their sole source of income — it was more side work than anything else. Or it was people mining so they could have coal to heat their homes.”
Timber was also a pretty big industry up until the 1940s as well. Coleman said a sawmill was still operating into the 1970s.
“It was rough, low-paid work and usually the last option for somebody who couldn’t get on at Ashland Oil or Armco or any of the industrial operations nearby,” he said.
Agriculture never really fueled the economy of Rush, but it did help supplement incomes, according to Coleman — like family coal mines in the mid-20th Century, it was a way to make side money or for personal consumption.
Unlike the Kentucky Bluegrass, the hills of Rush aren’t conducive for industrial scale farming and ranching. Coleman said when he was a child in the 1950s, cattle ran the bare hills, while crops were grown along the narrow flats abutting the creeks and forks.
One of the crops folks grew up into the 1990s was tobacco, Coleman said. Due to regulations in the tobacco market, small farmers could only grow an acre or two at a time of the cash crop. One way to get around that in the Bluegrass was for large-scale farmers to buy the tobacco license from family farms in Rush.
“They could bundle those licenses together and grow hundreds of acres at a time,” Coleman said.
After price supports were removed following the tobacco settlements in the late 1990s, Coleman said tobacco growing in Rush went the way of coal mines and iron furnaces.
If one looks closely at the trees in Rush, they’re quite small and young. That’s because it’s all new growth, according to Coleman.
“When I was a kid, the hilltops were pretty much all bare for cattle pastures,” he said. “There were no turkeys, I didn’t see my first deer until the fifth grade. All those trees grew up over the course of my lifetime.”
Dairy operations, as the research by local historian Theresa Klaiber shows, were abundant in the area, particularly along Long Branch. While coal, iron and tobacco are long gone, cattle still remains, although it’s not on the scale it used to be.
Of course, the history of Rush isn’t all work — there have been a few notable events and features outside industry and agriculture. Back in the 1950s, a U.S. Airforce Pilot encountered engine trouble and had to bale, catching himself up in a tree to be found by locals.
According to Coleman’s research, many locals — including his own dad — took souvenirs from the crash site. The pilot was fine — he ended up having coffee with a local woman before being rescued.
Along Long Branch, a poor house housed the destitute in the 19th century, a common occurrence in rural communities back in the day.
Little remains of what established Rush, besides historical markers and plaques commemorating the blood, sweat and tears the hardy folks of the area have given over the years. But if one looks at the trees, at the old houses, they can still see what Rush used to be.
