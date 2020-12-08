Educators will be in the second wave of COVID-19 vaccine recipients and Gov. Andy Beshear is asking local school officials to start planning for the vaccine rollout.
The first wave will go to health care providers and nursing home staff and residents.
The second wave, which also includes emergency medical services workers, may happen around the first of the year, and Beshear has asked superintendents to prepare rosters of teachers and other staff members willing to be vaccinated, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Schools are a priority because currently almost all schools in Kentucky are in virtual-only instruction mode because of high numbers of virus cases.
"That recognizes the exposure that educators have within the building. But it also recognizes the absolute, critical importance of what they do and how much better in-person classes are," Beshear said in a Friday a virtual meeting with superintendents.
Exactly when the vaccine will arrive is unknown, but the shipment that will be available to schools will come two weeks after the first shipment, and that is expected by Dec. 15, according to the KDE.
There is unlikely to be enough vaccine in the first shipment to inoculate every staffer, so Beshear wants each district to prioritize based on those most likely to be exposed to the virus.
That means more than teachers, Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett said. "We have other staffers who work with kids — we have bus drivers, we have cafeteria workers, we have custodians."
"The front-line people who are with kids every day will definitely take precedence," Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard said.
In-detail planning will have to wait until KDE offers further guidance, which superintendents say they expect this week.
"We’re waiting for follow-up information from the department of education and what they want us to do. We’re going to do whatever we need to do to offer the vaccine to our educators," Fairview Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said.
If there are more staffers in a district who want the vaccine than there are doses available, the priority would be those at high health risk and those with most contact with students, Greenup Superintendent Traysea Moresea said. "I’m going to take it, but I’m not going to take anything away from my people. But if there’s a dose left over for me, I’m going to take it," she said.
The first round of vaccine, the Pfizer two-dose formulation, is expected to be available Dec. 15 and Beshear expects Kentucky to get 38,000 doses in that round. Those doses will go to health care providers and nursing home residents and staff.
About two weeks after that, the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine will arrive in Kentucky, with about twice the number of doses as in the Pfizer shipment. Those are the doses that will be doled out to EMS workers and schools.
“This is great news,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass in the meeting. “It’s exciting to think about the beginning of the end of what has been a really difficult period for all of us.”
Boyd and Greenup counties on Monday were both solidly in the red zone, which indicates counties that average at least 25 cases per day (per 100,000 population) over the past seven days. Boyd was at 99.4 and Greenup was at 98.5, according to the Kentucky Department of Public Health. On Monday, 115 of the state’s 120 counties were in the red zone.
All schools in Northeast Kentucky are on virtual-only instruction this week and school officials said late last week they do not expect a return to in-person classes until at least January.
Kentucky has recorded 205,000-plus cases of the virus so far.