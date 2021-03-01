Another weekend, another round of lock-ups, as the jail listings show.
Some listings — Carter and Greenup particularly — didn’t have much traffic over the weekend. Others, like the Big Sandy, were popping, despite the wet weather.
The following people were booked over the weekend. Anyone named in the bookings should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
Boyd County Detention Center
• James Ivey, 29, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense simple possession of heroin, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ivey also had a bench warrant in Fayette County, according to jail records.
• Tristan Watkins, 23, of Grayson, was booked Friday on four warrants issued in Carter County.
• Jonathan Preston, 40, of Ironton, was booked Saturday on a first-offense DUI charge and five traffic violations.
• Julia McKinster, 45, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on bench warrants in Boyd and Lawrence counties, as well as a third-degree terroristic threatening charge in Boyd.
• Timothy E. Wells, 46, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge and two bench warrants.
Big Sandy Regional
• Tyler N. Workman, 26, of Whitehouse, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree fleeing police by vehicle, first-degree fleeing on foot, first-offense DUI, first-degree criminal mischief, theft from a bank-type institution and three traffic violations.
• Brian Howell, 41, of Inez, was booked Friday on a contempt of court charge.
• Jason B. Curtis, 41, of Staffordsville, was booked Saturday on charges of contempt of court and first-degree bail jumping.
• Willie L. Nelson, 45, of Saylersville, was booked Saturday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mr. Nelson bears no resemblance to the country music singer.
• Daniel S. Blanton, 40, of Oilsprings, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants.
• Frankie L. Maynard, 44, of Pilgrim, was booked Saturday on a parole warrant.
• Michael Gipson, 46, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Blake Webb, 21, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree terroristic threatening, menacing, second-degree promotion of contraband and tampering with physical evidence.
• Rachel M. Blair, 37, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants and a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Richard Patric Jr., 62, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
• Corbie A. Fyffe, 58, of Tomahawk, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI and two traffic violations.
Carter County
• Aubrey S. Gardner, 28, of Proctorville, was booked Friday as a federal inmate in transit.
• Derek Wright, 19, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief.
Greenup County
• Breanna R. Hatfield, 31, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Brandon M. Waugh, 22, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant and a marijuana possession charge.
Rowan County
• Larry D. Wheeler, 28, of Olympia, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of an unspecified drug (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of an unspecified drug, first-degree possession of opiates (first offense) and five traffic violations.
• Mark Fannin, 55, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday in connection with a circuit court case charging him with second-offense simple heroin possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged in a district court case with second-offense simple heroin possession.
• Darlena Johnson, 44, of Sandy Hook, was booked Friday on a first-offense DUI and eight traffic violations.
• Nathan Maggard, 42, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, impersonating a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Jonathan Moore, 31, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree assault, first-offense simple possession of meth, first-offense simple possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
