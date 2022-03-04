CATLETTSBURG An inmate at the Boyd County Detention Center was indicted this week on assault charges.
Isaac A. McKenzie’s case was among the few that the Boyd County grand jury took up this week in Catlettsburg. Records show the 31-year-old’s charges stem from an incident at the jail on Feb. 22.
McKenzie was indicted on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
If convicted, he faces a total of 16 years in prison.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation of charges, not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Steven P. Woods, 49, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, he faces a sole count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance. In the other, he faces one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of driving on a suspended license and a traffic violation.
• Jessica Singleton, 31, of Coal Grove, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Buddy W. Turner, 50, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Franklin D. Watts, 41, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-offense or greater simple possession of meth and one count of simple possession of marijuana.
• David Bowling, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of third-offense or greater simple possession of meth and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
