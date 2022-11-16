GREENUP An inmate escaped from custody while at a work program on Tuesday morning in Greenup County.
Jailer Mike Worthington said Jeffrey Adams, 61, of Olive Hill, was working with Raceland City employees picking up scrap and loading dump trucks when he asked one of the city workers if he could go use the restroom.
Worthington said that against jail policy, Adams was permitted to use a public restroom without being accompanied by a city worker.
Dressed in layers for warmth, Adams slipped off his jail-issued outerwear into a white sweatshirt and pants once he was in the bathroom.
Worthington said about 20 minutes later, Raceland reported that Adams was missing and his inmate clothes were in the bathroom.
Kentucky State Police and Ashland Police Department were notified and a bulletin and warrant went out immediately to recapture Adams.
Worthington advised that two individuals spoke with witnesses on Greenup Avenue in Ashland who said they saw Adams running toward Catlettsburg around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Adams was booked into Greenup County Jail on a parole violation and lacks any violent criminal history but Worthington said the community should still be cautious and avoid approaching Adams out of precaution.
Community members are instructed to call 911 or the Greenup County Detention Center at (606) 473-9660 with any pertaining information.
As of this writing, Adams is still at large and police are investigating leads.
