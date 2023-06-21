CATLETTSBURG An inmate died early Wednesday at the Boyd County Detention Center, after what authorities have called "a medical event."
Jailer Bill Hensley confirmed Wednesday that 42-year-old William Ross died following a medical event.
Hensley said the incident has since been turned over to Kentucky State Police for investigation, as is standard protocol when there is an inmate death.
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said the incident happened around 2 a.m. and Ross was taken to King's Daughter's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m.
Hammond said while the toxicology still needs testing in the case, he believes Ross's cause of death was most likely due to a medical condition, not an overdose.
Ross's body will be taken to Frankfort on Thursday for autopsy, Hammond said.
(606) 326-2653 |