ASHLAND Few details are available about the motorcyclist injured Tuesday after slamming into a van in front of the Ashland Police Department.
Chief Todd Kelley confirmed Wednesday that the man was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington for treatment of multiple injuries. Kelley said for now, all major traumas in Boyd County will be taken to St. Mary’s in order to reduce COVID-19 risk in the Huntington hospital system.
Just after noon on Tuesday, a motorcyclist traveling up town on Greenup Avenue hit the rear quarter panel of a passenger van turning left onto 17th Street. A group of nurses on their way to lunch treated the man on the scene until Boyd County EMS showed up to transport him.
Multiple witnesses reported the man flew in the air before hitting the pavement. The man was not wearing a helmet, according to one eyewitness.
Kelley said the accident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.
(606) 326-2653 |