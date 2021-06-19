GREENUP A Greenup County deputy injured in a foot pursuit along the AA highway is out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
Two Greenup County deputies responded to what was believed to be “simple … motorists assist because there was a vehicle broken down on the side of the highway,” said Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith.
When Greenup County Sheriff’s Deputies Zak Clark and Jim Whitaker arrived they began inspecting the vehicle, the tags on the vehicle were not correct and the original tags were inside the vehicle, which “came back dead,” Smith said.
Two subjects were in the vehicle, according to Smith. A male subject had outstanding warrants. Smith believes the subject heard the radio transaction from dispatch alerting the deputies of the warrants.
“When the male heard the radio transaction it all went south from there. He took off fleeing on foot,” said Smith.
The man fled up a hillside with steep terrain and the two deputies followed. Smith said Clark attempted to apprehend the suspect and made physical contact with the man.
“I don’t know exactly what happened because the deputy was knocked unconscious. I know they both hit the ground,” said Smith of Clark and the suspect.
Deputy Whitaker was attempting “to ascertain the subject, at that point, but he heard the other deputy just screaming in pain and asking for help,” according to Smith.
Whitaker “quit dealing with the subject that was fleeing and he went to give assistance to the other deputy,” said Smith.
Whitaker made his way back to his cruiser to radio in the incident and flag down a vehicle. Patrick and Shamra Ewing along with James Houston and Heidi Stiltner stopped to help the deputy.
The cruiser had a first aid kit, trauma kit and AED inside, said a thankful Smith. The group grabbed the supplies and proceeded to help Clark.
“One of the ladies came over to assist Zak and she was actually holding his head up and applying pressure to the cut and bandaged his head up with gauze and an Ace bandage,” according to Smith.
The sheriff said Clark was taken to a local hospital with a laceration to the back of his head, his collarbone was broken in two spots and he had sustained three broken ribs. Smith said Clark had been released after spending “a couple nights” under hospital care. Clark will be out from work for “a couple months pending surgery,” according to Smith.
Smith said Clark is “very fortunate that he made it out alive and is going to make a full recovery, and that’s all you can really ask for.
“Just due to the nature of this business, you’re going to have incidents like that and these deputies are aware of this going into the job before they take it,” Smith added. “Unfortunately, things like that happen from time to time.”
Smith expressed his thanks to the four people who stopped to assist Deputies Whitaker and Clark.
“Just for somebody to stop and do that nowadays with all the scrutiny that’s around and I law enforcement, it’s amazing. It’s a heartwarming act that they would do something like that to help out when help was needed,” said Smith.
Deputy Whitaker did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident. Smith said he sustained a black eye and a local city police officer involved sustained a minor foot or ankle injury “nothing serious like the deputy did who initiated contact with the subject,” said Smith.
The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information on the suspect. Smith named Matthew Ryan Watts, 41, of Ashland as the man in question. Watts has four active cases out of Boyd County according to court records. Watts is charged in a 2020 felony case with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. He also faces misdemeanor charges in the Boyd in three separate cases in 2019 and 2018.
In one of the 2019 cases, Watts is charged with fourth-degree assault. In the other two cases he is charged with alcohol intoxication, according to the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s office. Smith said that Watts will face additional charges in connection with the incident. Charges had not been officially filed with the court as of Friday afternoon, according to the Greenup County Circuit Clerk’s office.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Watts, they are asked to contact the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department or their local law enforcement agency.
