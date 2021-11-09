GREENUP D&D Infusions, a sister company to Stultz Pharmacy, will begin today offering outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion treatment at its location in the Applegate Shopping Center.
Pharmacy owner Brad Stultz said the monoclonal antibody treatment using Regeneron is an effective means to both mitigate the severity of COVID and reduce the chance of requiring hospitalization. The treatment is available through IV and can also be taken via four shots. Stultz said the IV method is preferred due to quicker recovery rate.
The new center not only provides COVID treatment, but also does COVID testing as well as testing for flu and strep, Stultz said. They will officially open today, but anyone interested in making an appointment now can do so by calling (606) 831-1129. The treatments are covered by insurance in the same manner as COVID vaccines, Stultz said, and there are programs that also serve those without insurance. The treatments do not require a referral from a physician.
Stultz said the center will take a premedication approach where the patient takes Benadryl and Tylenol 30 minutes before the infusion treatment as part of their treatment protocol.
“There have been very few reactions to this treatment,” Stultz said. “But we like to err on the side of caution.”
Carrie Gordon, formerly a nurse at KDMC with experience treating COVID patients, will be operating the new center. Gordon is a Greenup County native, and she said the monoclonal treatment is an effective tool in treating individuals who have contracted COVID.
“Initially we want to do the treatment as soon after your diagnosis as possible,” Gordon said. “You have to have a positive COVID test, and right now there is a 10-day treatment window from when your symptoms begin. But you want to get started as quickly as possible because the sooner you get started on treatment the better the outcomes are. Our whole purpose is to try to keep you out of the hospital. This treatment reduces your symptoms, and hopefully will prevent you from needing to go to the hospital.”
The only two requirements for treatment, Stultz said, is the positive COVID test and proof of that test. Test result proof can be printed out or can be shown through a phone app. And patients will have to be within the 10-day time frame from when their first symptoms began.
“One of the reasons we are doing this is that hospitals are so backed up with inpatient treatments of COVID,” Stultz said. “And we are trying to prevent that from becoming even worse.”
The infusion treatments are available to everyone, both Gordon and Stultz said. With the regular rise and appearance of different COVID variants, there is a steadily growing need for proven treatments such as monoclonal infusion. The infusion treatments are effective even for those who have been vaccinated and contract the disease, and the treatment itself can be repeated if necessary if an individual would become reinfected later.
Stultz said the goal is to become a COVID treatment center, with the pharmacy providing vaccines and booster vaccines, testing and treatment at the Infusion Center.
“And if you test positive, we can notify your physician and whatever recommendations they have we can follow through with, most likely in the same day,” Stultz said. That applies even if your test was at another location, he said.
The treatments are administered with safe social distancing, Stultz said, and the entire process takes something less than two hours, including the mandatory post treatment monitoring.
Only the patient receiving the treatment will enter the facility and will wait in their vehicle until their appointment time. Patients requiring special accommodations such as those who use wheelchairs can be treated at the center, Stultz said, and there are handicap access points near the entrance.
Stultz said currently they aren’t able to go mobile, as in treating individuals from their vehicles, but they do have the capabilities to take the treatments to facilities such as assisted living centers. Anyone requiring the treatments in such facilities should contact them to schedule treatments as well.
The normal operating hours for the infusion treatment facility will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact the pharmacy at (606) 473-7346.