HUNTINGTON The board of Infusion Solutions has agreed to move forward with dissolving the organization, according to a news release. An official end date has not been announced, but it will likely be within the next 30 days.
Infusion Solutions, which provides comprehensive in-home infusion therapy products and services to patients in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, is equally owned by St. Mary’s Medical Center, Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) and St. Claire HealthCare (SCH), stated the release.
“This was an extremely difficult decision for the board and one we do not take lightly,” said David Sheils, Infusion Solutions board president. “Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the home infusion business and increased competition from larger entities, it is no longer financially feasible for us to continue. We will use this transition period to ensure our patients’ needs are fulfilled as we connect them with another agency.”
According to the release, the Infusion Solutions board has engaged with a consultant to assist in the unwinding of operations. The human resources departments from all three hospitals will meet with Infusion Solutions employees to discuss potential job opportunities, the release stated.