Infrastructure and vocational education are a couple items two state lawmakers said they hope to get into this year’s budget.
Rep. Scott Sharp (R-100th) said while he’s happy with the education spending contained in the GOP-backed budget that passed with some bi-partisan support (16 Democrats, mostly from rural districts, voted in favor) he was unable to get funding for a vocational school to be added to the Ashland Independent School District.
“I found out the funding for vo-tech was only for existing programs, so I’m speaking with friends in the Senate to see if that can get added in,” Sharp said. “I’m hoping we can get that in, but you can never tell with this stuff. If it doesn’t, I’ll fight to get it into the next budget.”
One of those friends in the Senate is longtime Democratic Senator Robin Webb, against whom Sharp ran in 2018. Webb said with the budget passing through the state house so early this year — normally, she said the Senate doesn’t get its teeth into it until two weeks before the close of the session — time is in lawmakers’ favor.
“This is a time for review of this budget — there’s going to be good points and bad points in it, but that’s just like any bill,”she said. “I’m definitely hoping to get more funding for vocational school into my district, as well as more funding for broadband expansion into the region.”
Once the Senate is through marking up the budget, there is still a reconciliation process between the two chambers before it lands on Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk, according to Webb.
The other members of the local delegation — Patrick Flannery (R-96th) and Danny Bentley (R-98th) — could not be reached for this story in their local newspaper.
Bentley is facing a primary challenge in May.
Here are some other moves from the local delegation in the Frankfort:
Car Tax
Since the introduction of Flannery’s bill to reclassify how the car tax is calculate to avoid a massive hike due to inflation in the car market this year and Webb’s proposal to cap the calculation at a fixed rate, no bills have really moved in either chamber to address the incoming crunch on taxpayers’ wallets.
Sharp said things are starting to move through in the House, while Webb said with the filing deadlines over for election, she expects to see more bills — the car tax included — to pick up steam in the coming weeks.
Opioid Legislation
On Monday, Bentley’s opioid litigation bill passed the House chambers by a resounding 90-vote margin with bipartisan support. The bill is essentially a broadening on the language for collecting monies from potential settlements in the class action lawsuit in the Northern District of Ohio so the legislature doesn’t have to amend the legislation in response to new developments in the case and to collect any money resulting from bankruptcies by the companies.
Over in the Senate, a bill relating to opioid antagonists — such as Narcan — passed on bipartisan support. Webb said the bill was an amendment to prior legislation on the reimbursement of Naloxone — an overdose reversal medicine — that would cover further developments in overdose reversal medication by broadening it from “naloxone” to “opioid antagonists.”
Assisted Living Legislation
SB 100, a bill that would allow one caretaker to visit an assisted living facility (such as a family member) to see their loved one passed both houses last week on bipartisan support. Both Sharp and Webb said they’ve heard from their constituents and across the commonwealth about this issue — both said it’s important for folks in these homes to see their loved ones and the pandemic is at a point where that’s feasible.
In the Senate, a bill described by Webb as an omnibus passed through with wide support, which much like the Narcan bill, was a revision of language in the statute to accommodate new developments. In this case, Webb said the bill revised language to allow for compliance with various federal programs involved in the assisted living system.
Intellectually disabled services
Bentley has introduced a bill Jan. 24 that would establish 15 service areas for mental health and individuals with intellectual disabilities. The bill would forbid community boards of mental health or individuals with an intellectual disability from providing services outside of their assigned region without the approval of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Under the bill, Greenup, Boyd, Carter and Lawrence counties would constitute their own region.
Sharp, a co-sponsor of the bill, said he was supportive of the measure due to raising a daughter with an intellectual disability. He said she is able to work and live independently, and he recognizes people with those issues need access to resources and support.
Rural Hospital Loan Forgiveness
Bentley introduced a bill on Jan. 25 that would establish a loan forgiveness program for reopened hospitals. The bill would cover loans from the Kentucky Economic Development Authority for hospitals that are reopened within three years after closure. Any loan would be forgive able by up to $20,000 for each job retained or each new, full-time job created that meets certain wage requirements, up to 50% of the loan.
Flannery is a co-sponsor of the bill, as is Speaker of the House David Osborne.
Diabetes
The two bills addressing diabetes treatment costs by Bentley on Jan. 4 haven’t moved anywhere in the House, although both measures massive support in terms of co-sponsorship from both sides of the aisle.
State Police
Sharp has signed onto a bill that would make the state police an independent agency from the executive branch by establishing a Kentucky State Police Commission and making the law enforcement agency an “independent state agency which shall be attached to the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet for administrative purposes only.”
Sharp said he supports the bill due to Gov. Beshear’s order to send state police out to monitor church congregation parking lots during the lock downs in 2020, characterizing the move as “Gestapo tactics.” He said separating state police from the direct control of the governor would prevent that sort of thing in the future.