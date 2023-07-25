ASHLAND The Mayor of Ashland told the Rotary Club Monday afternoon that the city is planning on erecting four digital, interactive kiosks around the downtown area.
The first one will replace the fountain by the Paramount Arts Center, which Mayor Matt Perkins said "is looking pretty rough."
"It's the little things like that show visitors we keep up with our city," he said. "With an interactive screen, it will show visitors what's going on when they visit Ashland."
Other proposed sites for the kiosks, if approved by the city commission at its upcoming meeting, will be at Broadway Square and the Riverfront, the mayor said.
Perkins said he hopes to get the Paramount kiosk up and running in time for the Appalachian Regional Commission conference scheduled this fall. According to Perkins, that event sold out with 250 tickets within three days.
Other tweaks to downtown include the reintroduction of parking meters, which will feature a system akin to Huntington's wherein a visitor can pay the meter with their cell phone.
"We have to put that back in because we're starting to have a parking problem downtown," Perkins said. "That's a good thing."
In addition to the downtown developments, Perkins also showcased the multi-million dollar investment into the city's water and sewer infrastructure, the parks system and work with local non-profits to help low income elderly folks and those experiencing addiction and homelessness.
The mayor also called for interlocal unity.
"When we're doing well, everyone is doing well," he said. "It's not Ashland vs. Boyd County, it's not Ashland vs. Catlettsburg, it's not Ashland vs. Greenup County, it's not Boyd vs. everybody. We're all in this together."
