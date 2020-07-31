King’s Daughters CEO/President Kristie Whitlatch issued a statement on Facebook regarding COVID-19 infection rate.
“It is important to know the infection rate because it reflects the portion of all tests performed that were returned positive,” Whitlatch posted. “Because it is a rate (percentage), the number is not influenced by the number of tests performed.”
In early June, according to Whitlatch, KDMC’s infection rate was 0.4%. This week, infection rate is 3.6% — a nine-fold increase. KDMC serves a number of counties in the region, Whitlatch reminded.
King’s Daughters has more COVID-19 hospitalizations and more novel coronavirus patients in critical care than at any point during the pandemic.
Whitlatch is encouraging people to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and wash hands.