MOREHEAD If you like your music al fresco or protected from the weather, Frankie’s Plaza’s weekend festivals will suit you.
The indoor festival will begin at 6 p.m. Friday with guests Arlo McKinley, Buffalo Wabs and Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Darrin Hacquard and Brody Birchfield. Tickets are $22.
The outdoor festival follows on Saturday, with Ward Davis, Clarke Sexton, Bedford Band and Brody Birchfield. An after party features Eight Daze Sober.
Doors will open at 5, with music starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Food trucks will be onsite. The venue is at 540 Hecks Plaza.
For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/frankies-music-festival-indoors-tickets-400895558407.