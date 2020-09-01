CATLETTSBURG Indictments for the suspected dope-pushers rounded up last week in Boyd County have been released.
The stack of felony drug trafficking indictments was the result of a long-term investigation by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department into local purveyors of smack and speed. After narcotics investigators presented their findings to a Boyd County grand jury last week, the sheriff’s department received the legal go-ahead to start rounding up the suspects Thursday.
Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods initially reported that 22 suspects were caught up in the warrant snare. However, a recount of the arrests revealed that some of the folks picked up Thursday may have been “freebies” — suspects in unrelated cases who happened to have outstanding warrants.
“We arrested 22 people that day, but upon recounting, we realized five were still on the loose,” Woods said. “I didn’t realize we had counted the freebies when I quoted that initial number.”
A grand jury is a group of citizens called to determine a felony has likely been committed. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were charged in last week’s roundup:
• Pete Gonzalez, 52, of Ashland, and Priscilla Johnson, 35, of Rush, were indicted on two counts each of first-offense heroin trafficking. Johnson was picked up in the Thursday sweep, whereas Gonzalez has been sitting in the Boyd County Detention Center since early June. Gonzalez is being held on a $75,000 bond and Johnson is being held on a $100,000 bond. Both are accused of selling heroin in late March.
Johnson is a co-defendant in another heroin trafficking case, along side 29-year-old Glenndale Black, of Ashland. Johnson was indicted on two counts of first-offense heroin trafficking, with bond not set in the case. Black, who has been held at the jail since early May due to a probation violation, was indicted on two counts of first-offense heroin trafficking, with a second-degree felony offender enhancement issued against her. She is also being held on a $100,000 bond. The duo is accused of peddling heroin in late February and early March.
• Matthew G. Whitt, 39, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree trafficking in less than 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense). Whitt is still on the run, according to the sheriff’s department. He is accused of selling meth back in early March.
• Adrian Beach, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count first-degree trafficking in less than 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense). Beach was picked Thursday and is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He is accused of selling meth in late February.
• Douglas A. Jones, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense). Jones is still on the run, according to authorities. He is accused of selling meth in early June.
• Joseph Bias, 36, of Ashland, was indicted on two counts of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense). Bias was served his papers in jail, as he had been there since July 23. Bond in the newest case has been set at $20,000. He is accused of selling meth on July 21 and July 22.
• Scott G. Shannon, 34, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree trafficking in of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense). Shannon was picked up Thursday and is currently at liberty on a $10,000 bond. He is accused of of selling 2 grams of meth on Leap Day.
• William Boyd, 57, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense). Boyd is still on the loose, according to the sheriff’s department. He is accused of selling selling meth in late April.
• James A. Delawder, 44, of Ashland, was indicted on three counts of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense). Delawder was picked up Thursday and is currently being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. He is accused of selling meth three times between July 21 and July 28.
• Alexander Herder, 25, of no fixed address, was indicted on a single count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense). Herder is currently being held on a $10,000 bond. Herder was served his papers in the Boyd County Detention Center, as he has been locked up since Aug. 19. Herder is accused of selling less than 2 grams of meth on Aug. 17.
• Jason Harvey, 36, of no fixed address, was indicted on a single count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense). Harvey is currently on the loose, authorities said. The indictment states he was caught with a some meth on June 16.
• Melissa Daniels, 49, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense fentanyl or carfentanil derivatives trafficking, one count of first-offense heroin trafficking and one count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense). The grand jury also issued a first-degree felony offender enchancement against Daniels due to previous drug convictions in Boyd and Carter counties.
Daniels has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center on other drug charges and a parole violation — bond in the new case has been set at $100,000. Daniels is accused of selling the drugs on March 25.
• Charles L. Darlas, 38, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of first-offense trafficking in heroin. Darlas was picked up during the sweep and is being held on a $25,000 bond. Darlas is accused of selling heroin on June 18.
• Brandon Clark, 34, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense heroin trafficking, with a first-degree persistent felony offender enhancement. According to the enhancement, Clark was previoulsy convited in Boyd County on four drug charges between 2012 and 2018. Clark is currently at liberty on a $75,000 bond.
• David Kiser, 24, of no fixed address indicted on one count of first-offense heroin trafficking and one count of first-offense carfentanil or fentanyl trafficking. He is still on the lam, according to the sheriff’s department. Kiser, according to the indictment, sold the drugs on July 12.
• Toni Tackett, 50, of Ashland, was indicted on charges of first-degree methamphetamine trafficking (first offense), first-degree possession of meth (first-offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tackett is at liberty on a $20,000 bond. She is accused of selling meth on June 19.
• Ashley McGuire, 32, and Patrick Kelley, 25, both addresses unlisted, were each indicted on a sole count of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine (first offense). Both were picked up Thursday. McGuire is currently at liberty on a $10,000 bond. Kelley is still being held on a $10,000 bond. They are accused of selling meth on March 27.
• Donnie L. Dewees, 40, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense). Dewees has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center on other charges since Aug. 8. Bond is set at $10,000 in his case.
• Travis Trusty, 28, of Ashland, was picked up on a misdemeanor sale of a simulated substance warrant.
(606) 326-2653 |