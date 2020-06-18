CATLETTSBURG An Ashland woman accused of stabbing her lover over a cell phone last month was indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.
Vanessa D. Darby, 42, was indicted June 3 on a sole count of second-degree assault, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison. Darby is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Kentucky State Police stated in court records Darby stabbed her “long-time live-in paramour” with a black folding knife inside a home in the 1700 block of Maple Tree Court in Ashland. Stabbed in the leg, the victim was treated at King’s Daughter Medical Center for his wounds, court records show.
Troopers later found Darby sitting on a front porch on Pine Street with the knife and a blood-stained dress in her hand bag, according to the records. Darby told troopers she’d stabbed her boyfriend in self-defense, records show.
An indictment is not a determination of guilt. It is an accusation levied by a grand jury — a group of citizens called to figure out probable cause. The indictment takes Darby’s case out of district court and places it in circuit court for trial.
