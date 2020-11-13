GREENUP Details are scant in a rape case involving two Ohio felons.
Nathan T. Welch, 30, of Somerset, and Charles M. Glorioso, 51, of Dayton, were indicted Nov. 6 by a Greenup County grand jury on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and being a persistent felony offender in the first-degree.
According to their indictments, the two men committed the acts against the victim between July 10 and July 11.
While Glorioso was directly indicted by the grand jury — meaning, a case did not proceed first in district court — Welch is was charged back in September in Greenup District Court. The district court citation is currently not available, as Circuit Court Judge Bob Conley has not issued warrants yet in the case.
Welch is being held at the Greenup County Detention Center, according to the jail website.
Court records in Ohio show both men have a few felonies between them.
In 1997, Glorioso was accused of holding a woman up at a drive-thru in Warren County, Ohio, with a shotgun for $20. At first ordering the woman out of the car, he bent down to pick up the bill and that’s when she peeled off, according to court records. Glorioso was later convicted of aggravated robbery at a jury trial.
In 2016, Glorioso was indicted in a similar incident in Maineville, Ohio, wherein prosecutors said he tried to pull a man out of a car to steal it. Online court records show Glorioso pleaded either guilty or no-contest to a robbery charge.
More recently, Glorioso was charged in 2018 after police in Middletown found him “digging for treasure” around a retaining wall surrounding a home he did not live in, according to Butler County’s Journal-News. Police found eight bags of meth inside his pocket, according to the report.
He wound up pleading guilty in 2019 to an aggravated meth charge, according to court records.
Welch has felony convictions dating back to 2012 in Athens County for vandalism, possession of criminal tools, receiving stolen property, forgery, breaking and entering, theft and safe cracking. In 2017, Welch was sentence to serve almost five years in prison in connection with the four Athens County cases, according to court records.
Almost three years was credited to Welch at the time of sentencing, per a conviction order.
In December 2019, Welch was caught up with a snub-nose revolver and drug paraphernalia by the Nelsonville Police Department, according to court records.
