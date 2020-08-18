HUNTINGTON A West Virginia man has been accused of sending a death threat to a U.S. Senator, according to a federal indictment unsealed last week.
Stephen Arthur Sanders, of Huntington, was arrested Aug. 13 on a federal indictment charging him with transmitting a threatening communication through interstate commerce, according to federal court records.
The indictment states that in November 2019, Sanders called the offices of a U.S. Senator and said “he was coming to Washington to kill any Democrat he could find.”
Federal court records do not name which senator Sanders is accused of calling.
Sanders was arraigned on his charge the day of his arrest and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, according to court records. His trial tentatively scheduled for October.
If convicted, Sanders could face up to five years in prison.
