ASHLAND Two Ashland men have been indicted in connection with a May 14 fatal overdose, during a major spike in overdoses at the time.
Boyd County officials have said the tidal wave of fatal overdoses has appeared to have receded. However, non-fatal overdose calls are still up markedly, from 10-15 on an average week to 25 calls since mid-May, according to Boyd EMS Director Chuck Cremeans.
James M. Simpkins, 51, and Michael D. Kent, 47, were indicted last week in connection with an overdose that left a 24-year-old woman dead on Sellars Street. The two men face charges of complicity to commit second-degree manslaughter and complicity to traffic heroin (first offense), per the indictments.
Simpkins also faces charges of first-degree trafficking of carfentanil or fentayl derivatives (second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Kent has also been charged with first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense) and two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Both men were being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $100,000 bonds.
Boyd County coroner Mark Hammond said the rise in overdoses appeared to be the result of a perfect storm of bad batches consisting of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine hitting the streets and stimulus check money.
As the economy begins to reopen, Hammond said he expects a decrease in overdoses.
“Since March 1, we've had about 18 to 19 deaths we've ruled as overdoses,” he said. “When we had that money out there, those numbers stayed steady. We were running six to eight calls a night. Now that the money has run out, we've seen that go down to about two to three a week. It's going down.”
Hammond also said it appears drug users are switching back to methamphetamine — which creates its own set of problems.
Cremeans said he's seeing more patients becoming violent when resuscitated with Narcan from an opioid overdose. That's because of the meth, he said.
“When you administer Narcan, it's blocking the effect of the opiate,” he said. “So when you block that effect, the meth kicks in and they're more violent than usual.”
Luckily, none of his personnel has experienced any serious injuries as a result of the resuscitation. He said most of his calls are more or less methamphetamine induced.
Cremeans also noted more people are administering Narcan prior to EMS arriving at the scene. The Narcan made available to the public is typically the nasal spray, which Cremeans said requires time to take effect.
“If there's an overdose, call us right away,” Cremeans said. “Don't run the risk of it not working by waiting to see if it absorbs. Nasal Narcan does not have the instantaneous effect of administering it with an IV.”
The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force, in conjunction with agencies across the tri-state area, stepped up enforcement efforts to stem the outbreak, per a statement offered by the agency's commander.
“These operations, paired with efforts from other agencies, slowed down the distribution of the deadly narcotics, returning things to an unfortunately normal amount of heroin overdoses,” the commander wrote.
Supply sources were found are “currently being advanced upon,” the statement read.
“All other first responders (EMS, Fire, Dispatch and Coroner) did a fantastic job in handling the large amount of overdoses while continuing to manage other calls for service throughout the county,” the commander wrote. “We are very grateful for their efforts.”
