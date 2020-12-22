CATLETTSBURG A Catlettsburg man accused of attempting to outrun Kentucky State Police is among those indicted by a Boyd County grand jury last week.
Christopher A. Amos, 44, was indicted on charges of first-degree evasion, second-degree evasion, first-offense DUI, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and eight traffic violations. Online jail records show Amos appears to be out on bond.
Amos' indictment shows the charges relate to an Oct. 8 incident.
An indictment is a formal charge levied by a grand jury. It is merely an accusation, typically of a felony. It is not to be construed as an indication of guilt.
The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Nicholas A. Maynard, 20, of Inez, was indicted on a sole count of receiving a stolen firearm.
• Donald L. Brumfield, 40, and Noah D. Lambert, 41, both of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants in a drug case. Brumfield was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of LSD (first offense). Lambert was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of LSD (first offense), one count of first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), one count of first-degree possession of meth (first offense) and one count of possession of marijuana.
• Theodoric A. Cochrum, was indicted on one count of first-degree trafficking of meth greater than 2 grams (first offense), two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tiffany D. Akers, 39, of Raceland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Ashley S. Kirk, 37, of East Lyn, West Virginia, was indicted on two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), one count of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), one count of illegal possession of a legend drug and one count of resisting arrest.
• Brenda J. Shannon, 39, of Louisa, and Michael T. Gumbert, 53, of Wurtland were indicted as co-defendants in a drug case. Shannon was indicted on a sole count of first-degree possession of cocaine (first offense). Gumbert was indicted on the same, as well as two traffic violations.
• Tracy T. Oxendine, 41, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
