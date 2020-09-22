CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued child porn charges against an Ashland man accused of sexually soliciting a minor.
Court records show 27-year-old Lewis R. Carpenter was indicted by a grand jury at the beginning of September on a sole count of soliciting a child via an electronic device, the very same day Ashland Police served arrest and search warrants on him.
Last week, a grand jury indicted him on six additional counts of possession of child pornography, which appears to stem from the same APD investigation. The indictment in the case shows all the conduct — both the solicitation and the possession — occurring between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.
If convicted, Carpenter faces between one and five years in prison on each of his charges.
