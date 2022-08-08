Another weekend has come and gone with more people across the region finding themselves behind bars.
Charges from this weekend range from indecent exposure to theft, with bench warrants continuing to contribute to booking numbers.
All people appearing here are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Catch up with this weekend’s recap:
Boyd County
• Mary K. Cardinal, 39, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Samuel E. Damron, 44, of Ashland, was booked Friday on charges of promoting contraband, third-degree trespassing and public intoxication.
• Devon M. Nealy, 42, of Coopersville, was booked Friday on charges of third-degree terroristic threatening and possession of marijuana.
• Andy R. Armstrong, 31, address unknown, was booked Friday on charges of public intoxication, first-offense simple possession of meth and giving an officer false identifying information.
• James F. McKenzie, 48, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a charge of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000.
• Sasha N. Dehart, 32, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a bench warrant.
Big Sandy Regional
• Alice L. Porter, 43, of Inez, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication and second-degree indecent exposure.
• Loretta Curtis, 35, of Auxier, was booked Saturday on charges of harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and giving an officer false identifying information.
• Adam C. Vanhoose, 34, of West Van Lear, was booked Saturday on a charge of receiving stolen property valued less than $10,000 and a bench warrant.
• Daniel R. Ritchie, 43, of Paintsville, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas Castle, 58, of Nippa, was booked Saturday on charges of third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault and first-degree indecent exposure.
• Dylan M. Frasure, 29, of Warfield, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree strangulation.
• Brian N. Blanton, 50, of Oil Springs, was booked Sunday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of meth and multiple traffic violations.
Carter County
• Timothy Hanna, 55, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a charge of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more.
• Kristen Legg, 29, of Gauley Bridge, West Virgina, was booked Saturday as a state transferee.
• Charles Henderson, 37, of Olive Hill was booked Saturday on several traffic violations, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree simple possession meth.
• Keenan Parks, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, was booked Sunday as a state transferee.
• Travis Parsons, 43, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on charges of DUI, simple possession of meth and multiple traffic violations.
Greenup County
• Kara N. Eckenrod, 38, of Greenup, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jeremy R. Damron, 39, of Georgetown, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Travis Cornett, 40, of Morehead, was booked Friday and charged with a parole violation.
• Barrett Sizemore, 51, of Jonesville, Indiana, was booked Sunday on a parole violation.
• Matthew Moore, 38, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on contempt of court charges.