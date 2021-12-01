ASHLAND Catlettsburg resident Holly Forbes came to the end of her journey on NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night, when she was in the bottom three vote-getters and did not receive the “instant save” vote.
Contestants among the top eight were announced throughout the show; near the end, the three remaining contestants performed their “save” song or the instant save vote.
Forbes performed “Because of You” by Kelly Clarkson, one of the judges and her original coach.
After her performance, her coach, Ariana Grande, told her: “This to me does not making any sense. I say this with so much love, but you have been a vocal titan. Every single week you have delivered some of the most perfect vocals.”
Also in the bottom three was Jeremy Rosado, a member of Team Kelly, who sang “What Hurts The Most” by Rascal Flatts.
The final performance was by Jershika Maple singing the “Empire” cast and V. Bozeman‘s “What Is Love.” It earned her the save vote, so she will remain on the show in the top eight.
Forbes wrote the following on Facebook:
“This ride has been incredible. It all started with a virtual audition almost a year ago, and now the real fun begins. I never came into this expecting to win. I just wanted to put myself out there and take every single thing I could get from it.
“To my family and friends back home: Thank you SO MUCH for believing in me. Thank you for sacrificing and making me want for absolutely nothing during this process. To my friends I’ve made along the way: This is the sweetest thing and you made every single moment worth it.
“I will never forget this, and now I can’t wait to come home and make music! Love you guys ENDLESSLY.
“ALSO, to Ariana: you are everything. You’ve changed my life and it’s just the beginning.”
Hometown fans continued to express their support despite the outcome of the show.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins wrote on Facebook: “You made us proud! You are right. Just the beginning!”
Forbes’s sister, Erika Forbes, wrote: “My heart breaks that my sister is not continuing on ‘The Voice.’ But I am so, so proud of her. For everything she is capable of musically, for giving 1,000% every single week on the show, for having such a special ability to evoke emotion through song, for simply being an absolutely incredible person … she is truly one of the most special people. I hope she knows how much she has inspired people around the world, and how much pride her community feels because of her.
“Holly Elizabeth Forbes, your music career is going to be so much more than ‘The Voice.’ You are truly an artist and you are going to be moving onward and upward. I cannot wait to see everything amazing that is coming your way. You are so loved by so many, but not by many more than me.”
Olive Hill singer and songwriter Sasha Colette added this: “You are a stunning professional on many levels! It’s awesome to be able to show the world and especially Violet (Holly’s daughter) what it means to be a #GirlBoss!!! Every day is a new adventure — I’m so sad for ‘The Voice.’ Their ratings are sure to tank now. I love you.”
Forbes’s cousin Alicen Brook Moore, of Argillite,: “I, as a resident of Argillite, Ky., (your stomping grounds), and as your cousin am SO VERY PROUD of you, Holly Elizabeth Forbes! You have gone further than ANYONE in this area with your talent! You are and will always be a 1st Place WINNER to me!”
