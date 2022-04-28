ASHLAND After seven years of renovations to the water system and millions spent in infrastructure, the city of Ashland is now off paper, so to speak, with the state.
Since 2015, the city of Ashland has been under an agreed order with the Kentucky Department of Environmental protection to correct 27 violations issued between 2013 and 2018 — according to city officials, they ranged from paperwork issues like submitting reports in a timely and accurate fashion to exceeding the levels of disinfectant byproducts in the water system.
After 30 infrastructure improvements and $10 million in investment, the city is now fully in compliance with the state — in fact, Utilities Director Mark Hall said the DEP and EPA are looking into presenting the city as an example to other municipalities in how to turn around a water system in a relatively short amount of time.
The root of the water woes was two-fold — an aging water infrastructure system and a lack of coordination between the various water departments.
For instance, look at the disinfectant byproducts. Hall and water treatment plant superintendent Bill Stambaugh said when the plant was built 70-plus years ago, disinfectant byproducts weren’t even measured, they didn’t even register on the radar.
“Now, they start looking at it and measuring for it, we have to adapt,” Hall said.
Essentially, it’s like taking the modern emission standards of automobiles and applying it to a 1974 Monte Carlo — of course it’s going to be out of compliance.
Thanks to some intense water studies in 2018, the city figured out where to look and what do with the byproducts. Keep in mind, Stambaugh said they’re unavoidable in the water system, but they have to be down to certain level.
With some tweaks at the plant, and improvements to the underdrains and filters, Stambaugh said the byproduct could be minimized. But as water travels through the 300-plus-mile system, those levels build back up — that’s what led to aeration at holding tanks and blow out valves at the dead-ends to the system out in the county, according to water distribution superintendent Reed Downs.
“If you can continue to keep the water moving, the levels won’t build up,” Downs said.
Prior to the agreed order, departments like Downs’ and Stambaugh’s largely did their own thing — the two might cross paths here and there, but they more or less remained confined to their respective roles. Now, Downs said they’re acting as a cohesive unit.
“It’s no longer, my department did this or that, it’s we’re doing this,” Downs said. “It’s brought all the utilities together. When we have a leak, the sewer guys might call us to tell us they’re pumping more water a station — we go out there and investigate and find a leak nearby. We haven’t seen coordination like that before.”
In 2017, City Manager Mike Graese was interviewing for his current position — by then the water was the top of the commission’s agenda.
“What I gathered from the job interviews was that utilities would be my No. 1 priority,” Graese said. “And as a city, we have made it the No. 1 priority. And it’s not just utilities working together, it’s finance figuring ways to pay for it, it’s coordinating with public works to piggyback on paving projects to get replace pipes while the street is already torn out. It’s coordination across the board.”
Arriving at this moment — the agreed order being lifted — wasn’t graceful. Just like fixing anything, it took trial and error.
For instance, the underdrain conundrum — after experiencing a catastrophic failure on a main filter and coming down to two filters out of six keeping the city supplied with water, the city did an overhaul on the system.
Studies were completed on the water plant and a forensics was done on the old filters to determine the cause of the failure. When the studies were complete, most questions were answered, except one. For some reason, this team of experts from around the country couldn’t figure out an issue with the flow in the system.
The day finally came for the new filters to run, they turned it on. Nothing. It’s like fixing up a car, turning the key and instead of the roar of the engine, just the hearing the starter click and nothing more.
So Stambaugh and his crew at the plant ran to O’Reilly’s and bought an engine camera. They lowered it down into the drainage pipe and, lo and behold, they solved the question perplexing the experts.
Caustic build-up.
A build-up in the pipe had essentially plugged it up.
With the help of water distribution crews and other city crews, they worked overtime replacing the pipe.
“When we drained it again, it flushed like a commode,” Stambuagh said.
Graese said all the trials and tribulations were “mini-victories.”
“All these rabbit holes gave us mini-victories,” he said. “We learned from our mistakes, we learned from our successes. Every problem we tackled, we had to figure out a solution. Over time, this added up.”
While the lifting of the agreed order is a cause for celebration, Downs said it’s not a time to relax.
“We can’t be satisfied,” he said. “We have to keep going and keep pushing, because if we get complacent, these problems will build back up.”
Like the caustic — Stambaugh said it was somewhat known there was a problem, but the extent of it wasn’t evident. Overtime, with the busy atmosphere of the plant, it fell to the wayside.
For the elected officials, who have cut the checks to overhaul the system, the lifting of the agreed is showing that the hard work has paid off.
Mayor Matt Perkins said lifting of the order has shown “the fruits of our labor.”
“I think this commission and the previous commission has put the money into improving our water system and the fruits of our labor have shown for it with this agreed order being lifted,” he said. “But we’re not done — we’re still working to improve our water quality and to lessen outages. Water is the key ingredient to life, but it is also the key ingredient for our economic development.”
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs, who recalls dealing with the combined sewer overflow issues in the 2000s, said she is proud of the work the commission and the staff has done to get the order lifted.
“I’m very proud of everyone’s work,” she said. “A lot of people don’t see what’s done, because it’s not as sexy as the parks or things like that. But it’s very important — when you turn the water on, you want it to come out of the faucet.”
Commissioner Josh Blanton echoed Perkins’ assessment that water is integral for economic growth.
“I talk about this a lot, the history of our city’s infrastructure,” Blanton said. “We’ve seen a marked shift over the last few years in addressing this problem. The issue has always been intermixed with economic development — if we don’t have good infrastructure, companies will not want relocate here.”
Commissioner Marty Gute said the customers on the system too have to be satisfied.
“When you flush the commode, you want the water to go down. When you turn on the faucet, you want the water to come out,” he said. “ I think the public is very satisfied with the water the city is putting out and we’ve come a long way through these trials and learned much to help continue improving it.”
