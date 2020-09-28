ASHLAND Students returned to their schools in a number of districts in Northeast Kentucky today under pandemic safety precautions to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
At Ashland Middle School, masked students walked the halls under the eyes of staffers and followed directional arrows placed to keep students spaced apart while moving from room to room.
By mid-morning, students appeared to be following social distance guidelines and wearing their masks correctly, assistant principal Lori Beth Mays said. "I think they want to be here so they are all complying well," she said.
In one of a number of procedural changes to enhance safety, AMS students mostly stay in one room, only taking to the halls for electives, principal David Greene said.
