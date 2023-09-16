ASHLAND It was no surprise to Allison Champer Swim to learn her father, the late Stan Champer, had written volumes about genealogy. It was his passion from the time he was 13.
But to her surprise, her father had written more than 20 poems, too.
Champer, formerly the copy desk chief for The Daily Independent, died in 2021 after a short illness. When Swim, a nurse practitioner who lives in New Braunfels, Texas, sorted out his belongings, she found his writing.
“I found his writing kind of stuffed away in a cabinet after Dad passed,” she said of the original copies of poems he wrote in the 1960s. “The paper was falling apart, but I was able to make copies of it. He signed all of his works and dated them.”
Swim said she read one of the poems at her father’s memorial service, and it spoke of family and how fleeting life is.
“He wrote it in the early 1960s and it was impressive to me he was so poignant at such a young age about this we feel at an older age,” she said, noting the poetry subject varied depending on his feelings at the time of his writing.
But genealogy was Champer’s love, she said. A graduate of Ohio University with degrees in English and history, Champer traced his lineage to the 1700s and had written nine books based on the various branches of his family. Swim said they were in good order and it wasn’t difficult to get them ready for print. One of the shorter volumes contains his original poetry in the preface.
She said she worked with Dancestor’s Genealogy of Dallas to prepare and publish the manuscripts.
“I reached out to a bunch of libraries in the Ashland area and asked if they’d be interested in a donation,” she said, noting much of Champer’s work is linked to the area. “All the libraries wanted the donations and now they are available for public viewing.
“My hope was that book could help a lot of families in the area that might have a family line attached to us.”
Swim said she was comfortable working with words, as both her parents were journalists.
Working on getting the books published stirred memories for Swim.
“It was an emotional journey more than anything,” she said. “I wanted to honor Dad’s work because he spent his lifetime putting all these things together, and I didn’t want them to end up in a closet somewhere.”
She recalled visiting cemeteries and libraries with her father to do research.
“He said he didn’t trust the internet, that anybody can put anything on the internet,” she said.
The books can be seen at 12 libraries across the region, including Carter County, Lawrence County (Kentucky and Ohio), Scioto County, Lexington, Greenup and many others. Swim said no one is making a profit on the books; anyone interested in a book can contact her at achamper1@juno.com.
“To know how much love and pride he put in that, I wanted to honor him by making sure everything he did would be out there long after you and I are gone,” Swim said.