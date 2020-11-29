GREENUP One thing that is crucial to both farmers and all members of the agricultural community is water. The right amounts at the right time can make or break a crop of anything from soybeans to tulips.
Too much or too little water affects not only the survival but the quality of the crop, and farmers have labored for centuries to manage water supply. Management of the available water supply also involves the conservation and reduction of waste in that supply. During years of plentiful rains, waste is less of an issue because it can be more readily replaced. But during dry growing seasons, the ability to reduce waste might be the difference between having or not having a crop to harvest.
Kenny Imel, the owner of Imel’s Greenhouse on Route 1 in Greenup, installed a new system at his greenhouse designed to better manage his water usage.
“They call it ebb and flow watering,” Imel said. “That basically means that the water comes in slow and goes out slow. And during that process, the plants absorb the water through their root systems.” The bottom-feed system, Imel said, has proven quite effective at his greenhouse.
“Soil will absorb about 10 times its weight in water,” Imel said. “Potting soil has peat moss in it, and they add a wetting agent to help it absorb that water quicker, and it holds it longer. What happens when you water something from the top is it drains through faster and most of that water ends up running onto the ground. But when it comes up from the bottom it (the soil) will absorb it and hold it because it comes up slow.”
Another benefit to the process, he said, is that water isn’t hitting the blooms, which could cause the plant to suffer.
“When the water isn’t hitting the blooms, they are going to last much longer,” he said. “Plus, you don’t develop a lot of the fungal problems, which is root rot from the petals falling on the stems. When you water from the bottom that doesn’t happen because all of the water the plants are getting is from the root system.
“The system really works well,” Imel said. “We’ll save 80% of the water we use. We used to haul between 4,000 to 6,000 gallons of water a day. Now, using this new system, we are down to about 2,500 gallons. Plus, when we get finished with all of the improvements we are doing, we will be saving all of the runoff water from the roofs and it will be recycled for use. So, it will take a whole lot less water. The only water we will be using will be what is used by the plant each day.”
Imel said the new system was set up in May 2020, and there are still a few things he needs to work on and “tweak” to finish integrating it.
“But it’s amazing. We used to have two employees watering eight to 10 hours a day,” Imel said. “But now we can water everything on the benches in about two and a half to three hours. That’s only because you can’t run everything at one time. If we could run them all at once, then it would only take a half hour or 45 minutes.”
Imel said his only reservation about the system is that the trays are plastic, and he has concerns about how well they will deal with the Kentucky winters.
“Most are inside where there is heat, but some are outside without heat. But we will find out how they do this winter,” he said.
Imel has plans to completely drain and blow out any remaining water in the outdoor tables, but he has a positive expectation because the plastic liners are warrantied for 10 years.
“And the tables themselves are aluminum, which will last indefinitely unless you run over them with a bulldozer or something, which isn’t something you expect to do,” he said. “Right now, we are working with the Phase 1 money, which is through the Governor’s Office of Ag Policy. And we are going to be on a 50-50 split grant on this.
“As part of that we are using this as a teaching tool,” Imel added. “Anyone that wants to come in and ask questions, and learn about this system, we welcome them to do that.”
Imel said that like anything, the system comes with a learning curve.
“One of the things we’ve had to do is change the soil a bit,” Imel said. “We used from a 1,000 to 2,000 pounds of fertilizer a year in the past, but I doubt if we have used 250 pounds this year.”
That change, he said, can be directly tied to the drastically reduced runoff and the new system’s ability to recycle.
“It’s self-contained, everything is used, and you don’t lose any of it,” Imel said. “We’re getting ready to build another site across the road. And when it goes in, it will have these benches simply because of the benefits, and that the plant material is so much better. There is very little damage and very little waste. It’s definitely a lifesaver, especially in today’s economy. With COVID and the labor situation, if hadn’t have had the system then we might have gone under.”
Another benefit, Imel said, is in labor. By reducing the labor-intensive watering procedure, his employees are freed up to do other necessary tasks to support the business.
“Plus, you can handle the water all day long and still not get as good a product as the ground up watering,” Imel said. “And the flexibility of the system is such that you can grow anything you want on it. There are pitfalls like in anything else, but it is an all-around better way to water.”