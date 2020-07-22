LLOYD Literacy services will start at birth in Greenup County schools, thanks to a $1.1 million grant awarded by the Kentucky Department of Education.
The district will use the money over four years to develop and implement comprehensive literacy plans for all age and grade levels, according to director of instruction Rebecca Corsetti.
“This is unique because it goes form birth through 12th grade, so it involves the whole community,” Corsetti said.
The district will work with the very youngest children by working with day cares and other community entities, such as the Health Access Nurturing Development Services program, to bring them books of their own, she said. HANDS is a program for new and expectant parents and supplies support through pregnancy and the child’s first two years.
Some children will be signed up for the Imagination Library, a program that sends free books to children every month until they are 5, she said.
“That’s one thing we are really excited about, putting books in the hands of kids,” she said.
The district also will train teachers at all grade levels to improve student literacy. Every teacher in the district will receive training, she said.
Teachers will learn how to incorporate literacy enhancement into the subjects they teach, for example, integrating reading into social studies class, she said.
The goal is to improve reading and writing all through school and the focus will be on the three key literacy skills: reading, writing, speaking and listening, she said.
To make it happen, the district is forming a literacy leadership team and school level teams.
An additional focus of the grant is to close literacy gaps in disadvantaged students with supports for at-risk children at all levels, with the goal of increasing the number of disadvantaged children ready to transition to the next level of education, according to the KDE.