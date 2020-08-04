Children have categorically been at the top of the most high-risk categories for health concerns. Studies show that the human immune system might be “complete” around the ages of 7 to 8, but this does not mean that their immune system is more efficient than that of a healthy adult.
According to Active Health, “Children may be prone to contact a viral infection and take more time to recover from it. This is true for a number of reasons. Kids are constantly growing, and they eat more food, drink more water and breathe more air than adults do.”
In addition to the environmental and even genetic risks children face, there is also the consideration that their nervous and digestive systems are still developing. Exposure to diseases as well as environmental toxins and even food additives can have an overall negative impact on a growing child’s health. To this end it becomes extremely important to take every step possible to ensure that a child’s health is supported and that hazards to a child’s health are prevented or at least limited to the greatest possible degree. Immunizations are powerful tools to offset the potential damages, many of which might alter development and growth, caused by childhood disease.
Greenup County Health Department Nurse Administrator Connie Wilburn said immunizations are protection against childhood diseases, and the effectiveness of immunization is shown by many such diseases no longer being commonly seen.
“Immunizations lower the risk, or in many cases eliminates the risk, of children getting these diseases,” Wilburn said.
Wilburn said that immunization is important for all children, but a crucial category is infants.
“Infants have some immunity from their mothers,” Wilburn said. “But that immunity wanes as they grow, so immunizing very small children is extremely important, especially in that first year of life. And after that it is important to keep up with the child’s booster shots.”
The local county health department and pediatricians offer immunizations, Wilburn said.
“These would be your primary source for a child’s immunizations, but a lot of family health practitioners offer them as well, as do many clinics associated with hospitals,” she said.
Wilburn said that many clinics have extended hours to help busy parents get their children vaccinated, and that there are usually special clinics open during the back-to-school season to help children get their shot records updated.
“We try to work with the parents on immunizations,” Wilburn said. “We try not to miss opportunities to make it easier, such as when they are in for something else, we can often update their shots at that time.”
Wilburn said that most pediatricians follow the same procedures and said that shot records are monitored in several different ways.
“We always give them a complete shot record, and a record of the vaccines as well. And we have a copy of it on hand here at the health department, and Kentucky has an immunization registry that different care providers participate in as well,” she said.
Both records, Wilburn said, can help parents and caregiver keep their own records up to date. And these records also benefit by preventing a duplication of immunizations.
Health departments, doctor’s offices and hospitals all experienced drastic changes in how they saw patients of any kind since March of this year. Many services were suspended, and almost all of what could be considered “walk-in” services were eliminated. These changes saw a move toward appointment only services, and many health care providers including the health department are still seeing patients in that manner to inhibit possible spread of COVID-19.
"Most places are back to offering vaccines,” Wilburn said. “Our protocols might be a little different, but it is important to maintain the vaccinations in whatever way we need to.
“We are doing everything we need to do to accommodate for COVID-19, but we are back to offering all of the vaccines again,” Wilburn added. “And it is important to maintain immunizations even during the pandemic. We follow all the guidance such as monitoring temperatures, limiting the number of people in the building at one time, and have both the people who come in and the staff wear masks. We will do everything we can to keep people safe and ensure they can still come in and get their immunizations. It’s still important to get vaccinated, even during the pandemic, to prevent your child from getting sick from one of these other diseases.”
Wilburn urges parents and other primary caregivers to contact their local health departments or healthcare providers and schedule an appointment as early as possible.