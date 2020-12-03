Kat Romans said that there is a comforting quality in discovering the unknown. More pointedly, she said, she enjoys rediscovering what has been forgotten by time, and she appreciates the thinning shadows of history.
“It is a unique aesthetic that maybe not just anyone can appreciate,” she said of the photographs she has been taking for the past six years. “It’s a rare crowd, I know, but I think everyone should appreciate how beautiful they are.”
The Carter County native has been photographing as she said for the past six years, and many of her photographs have been displayed and sold at the Grayson Art Gallery. She is self-taught, and began at the age of 14, choosing for her photographs subjects many might not find appealing, Romans photographs cemeteries. She said that she enjoys the “spookiness” of them, and the spookier the better. But in addition to that, she also said that there is a calm beauty to even the most rustic of cemeteries.
“They are a part of people’s lives and their history,” she said. “And they all have a comforting feeling about them.”
The Carter County native said every time she sells a picture, she makes certain to note the name of the cemetery for the buyer. That way she can give credit to the cemetery for allowing her to photograph there and also provide her client with a means to actually visit the place where the photograph was taken. But she said that if a person wanted to visit a cemetery for that reason, they might want to plan it around the weather. Bright, sunny days typically don’t yield the type of photographs she wants to capture, so choosing a cloudy day might be better for their visit.
“I think that days that are overcast and cloudy, maybe even with a slight rain, allows you to get the best pictures,” Romans said. “I don’t like going on super sunny days because the pictures don’t turn out ‘spooky’ enough for me,” she laughed. “And I like the older cemeteries because no one is visiting them. You get really good pictures, plus you are giving them some attention so people will remember they are there. It’s a win for everyone.
“There are a lot of older cemeteries in our area. And some of the gravestones are so old that they are ‘unmarked.’ All of the writing on them has worn off over the years. The effect is so ‘spooky,’ and I love it.
“Things like that are part of the unknown,” Romans added. “And it can be scary because of that, but it is comforting in a way as well.”
The obvious passage of so much time, she said, is like a connection to local history over many generations. Even the “unmarked” graves whose legends have been obliterated by time and the elements represent someone’s family history, she said. And the cemeteries, especially old and sometimes neglected or forgotten family cemeteries, are part of our regional legacy.
Finding the right focus, Romans said, is always the key to a good photograph and is more important than even the type of camera.
“I am drawn to the angel statues in cemeteries,” she said. “But every time I visit a cemetery, I always find something new. It might be a tree, or a different angle of perspective. And it could be how all that works together on a certain day. But the same place can always give you new pictures. It all depends on how you are seeing it.”
Romans makes her pictures available to the public on her Etsy store, SpookygalPhotography, which can be accessed through her Facebook, Katherine Nicole Romans. She said she regularly runs specials, though she was a little late for this year’s Cyber Monday.
To make up for it, she recently posted “I'm a little late for Cyber Monday but from now until NEXT MONDAY everything on my shop will be 10% off!! Support small shops!!” She loves what she does, she said, and looks forward to sharing her work with everyone.