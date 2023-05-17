GREENUP Greenup County’s new clerk took a crack at his first election, which went “really smoothly,” he said.
One of Andrew Imel’s talking points throughout his campaign was using technology to “bring the office into the 21st Century.”
Imel said Greenup County implemented the use of e-poll books for Tuesday’s Primary.
Essentially, a voter will hand a poll worker his or her ID, and then he worker sees the address, date of birth and precinct code upon scanning it.
“It’s a quicker process as the voter comes in, scans the ID, and they’re ready to vote,” Imel said.
Overall, 3,650 Greenup Countians voted — a 12% turnout for an election that featured gubernatorial, agriculture commissioner, Secretary of State, treasurer and auditor races.
“It was a rainy day and we know voter turnout is typically lower for a primary when you do not have a local or presidential election,” Imel said.
Fellow county clerks told Imel this was an ideal one to get under his belt off the bat. He credited his staff for helping him get acclimated to the process.
“I’m truly blessed with an experienced staff that’s worked previous elections,” Imel said. “… There is a lot of preparation and behind-the-scenes work that is not always visible to the public eye.”
Several seasoned poll workers throughout the county’s 19 polling places helped, too.
“We have a lot of veteran poll workers, and I appreciate all of them,” he said. “Without them, the election wouldn’t be possible.”
Imel called Tuesday a learning experience.
“I have now seen first-hand the value of training, communication and new technology,” he said.
Imel handed out special thanks to the following: the clerk’s office staff, Phil Thompson, the county election board, machine technicians, the county sheriff’s office and precinct officers.
“It takes a team and we have a great one,” Imel said.
