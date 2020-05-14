ASHLAND As with most activities and events, the Summer Reading Program at Boyd County Public Library will go online this season with a few other changes.
The program, themed “Imagine Your Story,” will include online crafts, guest performers and contests.
Beginning June 1, participants will be asked to record their reading time for prizes; for every hour participants read this summer, they’ll receive points to spend on prizes, including book bags, T-shirts and books.
Information Specialist Emma Brown said there are several changes coming to the program.
“This year we’ll have just three, not four, different groups,” Brown said, noting the teens and tweens groups will be combined. “All three groups are putting in hours instead of kids doing hours and adults doing reviews.”
Hours can be recorded at thebookplace.org or, Brown said, the library can log hours for them.
Brown said she didn’t know if taking the program online would draw more participants.
“We’ve switched to a lot of online stuff and it’s given us quite a good response, but compared to last year, I don’t know what people are going to do,” she said.
Ben Nunley, public services manager at the library, said those who log five hours of reading will win a blank book; 10 points wins a book bag; 15 wins a T-shirt; and 20 points wins a book of their choice. Prizes will be distributed at the end of the program. Nunley said the library will contact participants.
He said each week will have a theme and some online programming. For instance, the Wump Mucket Puppets, which was a popular show last year, will return for an encore. He also said he hopes there will be a Hero Week and a performance by Kentucky Shakespeare.
“Each program will have a theme and revolve around the theme ‘Imagine Your Story,’” he said.
“For instance, imagine your story as an actor, imagine your story in a puppet show, imagine your story as a hero.
“It’s going to be fun around the CDC guidelines and the governor’s guidelines,” Nunley said.
The program will continue through Aug.1.
To register, visit thebookplace.beanstack.org.
The main branch of the library can be reached at (606) 329-0090.
(606) 326-2661 |