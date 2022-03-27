Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has made its way to Boyd County.
“They’re going to be getting a brand new book through the mail once a month, so it’s a pretty neat opportunity,” said Janice Marcum, Chief Academic Officer of Boyd County Schools.
Marcum said if a parent signs their child up from birth, they can receive about 60 books once they age out of the program. The books are age-appropriate selections for the child, said Marcum.
The program isn’t just for students in the BCPS district. Any child from birth to age 5 who lives in Boyd County can sign up on imaginationlibrary.com under Boyd County and receive a book free of charge each month selected by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The site for Boyd County went live March 21.
The program originally began in 1995 in East Tennessee. Parton hoped to foster a love of reading, specifically in preschool age children. The program has expanded in the years that followed. It now operates in states across the country as well as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and, most recently, Ireland, according to imaginationlibrary.com.
The program has registered nearly 2 million children and gifted over 176 million books. The organization gifts over 1 million free books each month to children around the world, the website says.
“Dolly wanted children to be excited about books and to feel the magic that books can create,” the website states. “Moreover, she could ensure that every child would have books, regardless of their family’s income.”
The program launched statewide in Kentucky in October, but hadn’t made its way to Boyd County quite yet. Marcum explained that the organization needs a local affiliate to cover some local costs and managerial duties. That’s where the Boyd County School District stepped in.
Marcum said this year’s funding is coming from the Northeastern Kentucky Childhood Education Council, and the managerial aspects are handled by the school. Marcum said the Board of Education and Superintendent Bill Boblett were supportive of the school district becoming the affiliate.
“We wanted to start this journey to support all children in Boyd County, Kentucky, and make sure that we are putting books in the hands of children” said Marcum. “That’s one of the best things we can do to really give them a good start on their education and just with their literacy skills and in their growth and development.”
Marcum said the goal is to help take barriers in education down.
“If a child can’t afford those books, that’s a barrier we’re helping to take away and that’s only helping that child and our community,” said Marcum.
The program isn’t just for those who may struggle to buy books. There is no income limit or any other requirements than the child being birth to 5 years of age and living in Boyd County. Free books can help children of all circumstances.
“Even just a few months after the child’s born, they’re gonna start focusing on pictures and sounds,” said Marcum. “So reading to a child really promotes that early literacy and language skills.”
Marcum said reading to a young child every day models that reading is important, is a good way to bond and a good routine. Young children pick up on patterns, rhymes, letters and numbers, said Marcum. Repetition is needed and a lot of children like reading the same books over again.
“When you compare children who have been read to at home, versus those who haven’t, they’re well above their same age peers in their vocabulary and then we’ve seen that even in their math reasoning skills, that’s even well above their peers, so it affects many areas,” said Marcum.
Marcum said reading to a child every day will make the biggest difference for them academically as they look to start kindergarten and then throughout their whole life.
