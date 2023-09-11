IRONTON Yard of the Month for August belongs to David and Jackie Thuma at 517 Cliff St., said Carol Allen, of Ironton in Bloom.
The couple, who are both in their 80s, have always enjoyed working in their yard, but last year’s cold snap killed their boxwoods and a tree in the front yard, making their work this year a challenge.
“Early in the year, Jackie suggested that this would be a good time to landscape their front yard, and suggested hiring a professional landscaper, as they are octogenarians,” Allen said. “Dave assured her that he could help her create their new planting schemes.”
The boxwoods and tree were removed; then, two loads of rocks were brought in and the white ones placed around the trees in the yard. The sandstone rocks were placed in certain specified areas in the beds close to the house. “These rocks weren’t dumped out and raked into place. They were placed individually to enhance the landscaped areas,” Allen said.
Next came the planting. The ferns remained from the previous years, as well as some of the perennials. Mrs. Thuma, the creative artist and designer, visited all of the area greenhouses with her husband to select a wide variety of perennials and annuals. They originally planted red, white and blue flowers, accentuated with white benches and chairs with red pillows and pots to complete the patriotic picture. Following Memorial Day, she decided to add a variety of yellow and orange flowers to provide some “pop.”
The yard includes window boxes, evergreens, lighting fixtures, gnomes, mushrooms and pots. Thuma maintains the yard while his wife performs deadheading and weed-pulling.
More photos of the yard can be found on Ironton In Bloom’s Facebook page.