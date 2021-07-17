IRONTON Because so many yards have been tended to and look beautiful, Ironton in Bloom chose two residents for Yard of the Month for July.
Marilyn Steorts at 2406 So. 10th St. is a lifelong gardener. She enjoys working in her flowers and vegetables and does all the work herself.
Her yard is a combination of flowers and colors, flowering vines and shrubs. She also has a vegetable garden with green beans, tomatoes and more.
Vickie and John Mathis at 2101 So. Ninth St. John can frequently be seen out working in his yard. He enjoys gardening, having a vegetable garden out back and numerous pots of flowers scattered around his yard. This mix of annuals and perennials varieties of color brightens the entire yard.
Since 2007, Ironton In Bloom has been working to beautify Ironton and strive to make it a better place to live, work and play. The first summer of IIB’s efforts, there were hanging flower baskets downtown and in each summer month you may notice Yard of the Month signs in yards. The Yard of the Month recipients exemplify those who spend countless hours working to improve the aesthetics of their neighborhood and of Ironton.
To nominate a yard, message IIB’s Facebook page, call Carol Allen at (740) 550-5655, or email irontoninbloom.com.