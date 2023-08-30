PRINCESS From education to insulation, Jacob Clark changed his career path shortly after a trip to Cleveland for a Cavaliers basketball game.
“I discussed leaving the teaching field, and Ben (Roach) jumped on this and brought up non-food franchising,” Clark said, referring to his father in-law. “We had the same sort of attitude. I latched onto this and started doing research.”
Clark, Roach and Zach Roach — Clark’s brother in-law — are now co-owners of iFOAM. The insulation business is on Kevin Avenue in the Paul Coffey Industrial Park off of U.S. 60.
Ashland Alliance conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for iFOAM on Wednesday.
“It’s a service that’s needed around here,” Clark said. “Our goal is to provide a top-tier service while also helping to solve a problem that a lot of us have in our own homes, which is poor insulation.”
iFOAM specializes in spray foam insulation for both residential and commercial places. According to the franchise, if every home in America switched to spray foam, the carbon dioxide reduction would be equivalent to taking 38.9 million vehicles off the road every year.
Clark said customers can save up to 40% on their energy bills.
Clark is the general manager. Zach Roach is the lead technician. Troy Scott is the sales manager. Tyler Virgin handles accounting for the appointment-based business.
Clark thanked several people who helped pave the way to Wednesday.
“Zach, Troy and Chase climb in attics every single day, and it’s not fun climbing into an attic,” Clark said with a laugh. “Get a hold of us, schedule a sales appointment with Troy. He’ll crawl in your attic even if it’s 150 degrees up there and tell you the best solution for your needs.”
Clark also thanked his mother in-law, Julie, for cleaning the warehouse and handling a few other duties. “Without her, this wouldn’t be possible,” he said.
Clark said the family and friends involved in the business are all from Ironton, so they know the area well.
“A lot of the homes here were built in the 1970s and before, so there’s a need for updating, especially with rising electric rates,” Clark said. “It’s really good to help the community I was born in and love.”
Call (304) 443-9904 or visit ifoam.com/huntington-west-virginia for more information.